Mike Tomlin’s Steelers to Pass on Nico Iamaleava For 2,633-Yard QB, Says Ex-NFL GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for building a disciplined and meticulous approach to building a roster, especially at the center. While the franchise has its eyes set on the coming season, debates around the 2026 NFL QB draft are already heating up. And one name circling the debates is Nico Iamaleava, a former five-star recruit with breathtaking athleticism and a solid arm. However, one former NFL GM thinks the Steelers should pass on one of the class’s biggest names.

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing around 215 pounds, Iamaleava racked up 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season for Tennessee. Yet for Ran Carthon, that isn’t enough to make him an ideal fit for Mike Tomlin’s team. He rather believes South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers should be higher on the board.

During a recent episode of NFL on CBS, former NFL GM Ran Carthon was asked to choose between Nico Iamaleava and LaNorris Sellers for a QB position at the Steelers. Here’s what Carthon said, “I think when it comes down to it and just the nature of the position and I don’t want to cast anything on him, I would probably lean more LaNorris Sellers right now just because of the makeup of what we know a little bit about the kid.” According to Carthon, Sellers provides a lot more stability at this point. Iamaleava may have a huge frame, but Sellers brings steadiness, and that’s what attracts the eyeballs of NFL coaches and scouts these days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Tennessee at Ohio State Dec 21, 2024 Columbus, Ohio, USA Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava 8 throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 42-17. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairnsx 20241221_gma_usa_0471

AD

Carthon also highlighted Iamaleava’s accuracy and decision-making under pressure. A recurring issue that resurfaced in high-profile games.“In the games against Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, I only saw him [Nico] complete two deep balls,” Carthon continued. “And he forced the ball downfield a lot,….. he has to learn how to protect himself. He took some shots that he absolutely should not be taking,” he said. Nico’s performance against Ohio was his worst to date. Completing only 14 passes while attempting 31, he racked up only 104 passing yards in a first-round loss to national champ Ohio State (42-17).

By contrast, Sellers may not be as tall as Nico, but there’s not much difference in physicality. At 6 feet 3 inches and 240 pounds, the South Carolina QB had an impressive campaign last year, racking up 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He is likely to have an even better season in the upcoming fall, and not just him, even Iamaleava could see an improvement in his stats. Things would’ve been different for Iamaleava if he were still in the Tennessee squad, but a controversy led to his departure from the program, after which he ended up at UCLA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What made Nico Iamaleava transfer to UCLA from Tennessee?

As we mentioned, the former Tennessee QB had a tremendous last season for the program. However, it was reported that his father pushed for more NIL money, and in the end, the crown jewel of Tennessee lost his place in the program. It was just his second year with Tennessee, and he was gelling up very well. If he had been in the same squad for the third year, things would have been good for him as well as the program.

A few weeks back, David Pollack and Brent Rollins discussed the most exciting players to watch on See Ball Get Ball. “Well, that’s easy, Nico [Iamaleava]. That one’s way too easy.” David added, “I’m cheering for the kid, I really am. I mean, I’m cheering for the kid to do well because I don’t feel like this was his fault. I feel like he kind of got used in this situation and kind of got the bad end of this.” David was referring to the controversy involving his father. “He’s the one who has to go strap on the pads and move across the country now that his dad was trying to make more money,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the drama, Iamaleava’s journey is far from over. He’s still young and has a full season ahead to prove his worth. A fresh start at UCLA can bring new opportunities for him as well as the program. And who knows, he might hear his name called in the 2026 NFL draft. So, who would you’ve picked up between LaNorris and Iamaleava? Drop your bets.