Mike Vrabel Clears Patriots’ Final Stance on Bill Belichick After Ousted HC Took Strict Action Against Them

“It’s clear I’m not welcome there at their facility. So they’re not welcome at ours. It’s pretty simple.” The words have been bouncing around loudly from Chapel Hill to Foxborough. Bill Belichick’s decision to restrict New England Patriots scouts from the UNC campus has turned a simmering feud into football’s latest spectacle. The message is crystal clear: Belichick’s not about to let old employer-turned-rival come sniffing around for talent or trade secrets. And especially after being fired. But wait, that’s not the whole story. Robert Kraft, the billionaire business-savvy owner of the Patriots, had said in a June podcast that hiring Belichick back in 2000 was a gamble.

But on the surface, Kraft spun it with polished diplomacy—publicly saying it was a “mutual” parting of ways. After more than two decades, six Super Bowl rings, and an estimated $200 million earned under the Kraft family’s watchful eye, Belichick’s last season circled the drain to a 4-13 finish. It culminated in a stomach-churning loss to the division rival Jets. The season was so rough, Kraft eventually admitted he “fired” Belichick. But it’s just that. Belichick seems to be capitalizing on a bit of a misunderstanding fueled by ego.

Belichick has not been banned from the Patriots’ Foxborough facilities in any official capacity. In fact, the Patriots welcomed him publicly, inviting him to Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Patriots’ now HC, Mike Vrabel, set the record straight on The Greg Hill Show. “Nothing surprises me,” he said. “I would imagine that Bill came back for, to the best of my knowledge, Tom’s ceremony. So I guess he’s welcome back based on the fact that he was there. So I’ll just go by that.”