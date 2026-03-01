SEC RB Breaks NFL Combine Record That Stood Since 1987

While the NFL Combine features dozens of top prospects, running back Mike Washington Jr. stole the show on Saturday at Lucas Oil Field. The former Arkansas player not only posted the best 40-yard time among running backs, but his overall performance broke a record that has stood for nearly four decades.

Washington Jr. recorded an unofficial Relative Athletic Score of a perfect 10.00 out of 10.00, the highest RAS ever recorded for a running back since the metric began tracking players in 1987. After the performance, he was overcome with emotion and was seen crying.

“I’m so emotional, man. I’ve worked my whole life for this,” Washington said.

Washington’s perfect 10.00 RAS eclipsed near-perfect scores from NFL legends like Edgerrin James (9.99 in 1999), Justin Fargas (9.99 in 2003), and Deuce McAllister (9.97 in 2001), putting him in truly elite company. In 2013, Latavius Murray of Central Florida recorded a 9.92 RAS 2013, making him one of the closest players to a perfect score before Washington’s performance.

His elite size grade (9.47 for height, 8.52 for weight) gives him the frame of a durable, every-down back, but it was his explosive speed that truly stunned scouts. He ran an impressive 4.33-second 40-yard dash, earning a 9.96 score. The run became the fastest 40-yard dash by a running back at the Combine and tied for the sixth-fastest time among all at the event since 2003.

He began his Combine performance with a 39-inch vertical jump and a 10-8 broad jump. Both of these records were ranked second among running backs. And the 4.33 dash was just the cherry on top. Now, Washington Jr. finds himself with a strong case for the NFL Draft. He already made a strong case for himself with his production last season.

Despite Arkansas struggling and finishing last in the SEC last season, Washington Jr. was one of the few bright spots. In 167 carries, the running back crossed 1,070 yards and scored eight touchdowns. On the receiving front, he made 28 catches for 226 yards and scored one touchdown. His season-best performance came against Texas A&M, where he showcased his rushing abilities to the maximum. He rushed for 147 yards on just 16 carries, including a season-long 57-yard run.

The Jaguars could be Mike Washington Jr.’s next destination

One team that could be paying close attention to Mike Washington Jr. is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars’ running back depth could take a hit this year, with Travis Etienne reportedly set to enter free agency. While Bhayshul Tuten is a solid option, adding depth to the position remains important, and Washington Jr. could become that addition.

His Combine performance has been impressive. Despite that, many analysts still project him as a mid-round pick, which could work in Jacksonville’s favor. The Jaguars are expected to focus on defensive needs on Day 2 of the draft, which means they could explore offensive options on Day 3. That would make the Washington Jr. move a reality.

At the same time, the Texans could also take interest in the former Arkansas player, as they have four picks available in the top 100 of this upcoming draft. Houston is already looking for a high-end rusher in free agency. While Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price has been linked, Mike Washington Jr. can be be a good pick in the second round.