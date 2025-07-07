Miller Moss Battles Jeff Brohm & Louisville Reality In Tense Mid-Interview Moment

When Miller Moss announced he was transferring from USC to Louisville, the news rippled through college football like a plot twist in Succession. The QB who quickly cemented his name in USC as the future of the program by throwing for 372 yards in the Holiday Bowl against the Cardinals. He was even touted to be the Heisman winner, however the enthusiasm faded further on.

Moss’ competence soon dropped. And when Lincoln Riley brought in Jayden Maiava and benched the QB in the final three games of the season, it became all clear. Rather than fighting uphill for a place in the team, Moss chose a fresh start. And what better place than under Jeff Brohm, one of the nation’s premier QB developers?

With his high football IQ, solid performance, and Brohm’s system at his disposal, there’s a strong belief that Moss could be in for a breakout campaign. In a recent conversation with The Crowded Booth, when he was asked about his conversation after the transfer, the QB gave a candid answer. “Yeah, I mean I think a lot of different people are going to try to sell you on different things throughout the recruiting process, and obviously that’s our job. But when you have kind of concrete proof of being able to produce NFL quarterbacks and be able to handle transfer quarterbacks really well, um, it puts a little bit more belief behind what you’re saying,” said Miller Moss.

The interview took a humorous turn when Moss became self-aware of his age. He also praised head coach Jeff Brohm and his approach towards his players. “He has a certain pedigree with quarterbacks, especially, you know, older guys who have transferred to him. And I think he’s done a phenomenal job and hoping to follow in some of those guys’ footsteps.” He quickly caught himself off-guard as he claimed to be the “old guy”. “Yeah. Shoot. I don’t know if I should have said that. I guess at this point, yeah. Um, that is definitely weird, though, 100%,” he continued in jest.

Miller Moss comes to Louisville with more than just potential; he brings experience. While his USC tenure didn’t feature a full season as a starter, he completed 64.4% of his passes for 2555 yards, 18 touchdowns. Moss knows he’s no longer the new kid on the block, he cannot afford those oversights. Instead, he has become the veteran aiming to leave a lasting mark, and his maturity may be precisely what makes him a perfect fit for Brohm’s demanding system.

Miller Moss reveals his plans for the 2025 season

While having conversations about coach and his experience, he didn’t shy away from discussing his shortcomings either. He admitted that he didn’t use his athleticism enough last year and is hoping to show that side of his game more in 2025. “I think the best way to answer this is always is I’m working on everything. I’m trying to become the best possible player I can be. And I think I didn’t use my athleticism as much as I should have last year. So, I’m kind of looking forward to doing that. I want to showcase that a little bit more,” said Miller.

He continued, “But I mean, I think the unique part about having such a great offensive mind at the helm is that you have absolute faith in what’s coming from the sideline.” For the Cardinals, Moss could be the stabilizing force that leads them through a tough ACC schedule. They’ll play against teams like Florida State and NC State.

The road schedule is tough, too. Louisville has high-profile show-downs against Clemson and Miami, the two most difficult environments in college football. All of this puts a spotlight on Moss and how quickly he can settle into Brohm’s offense. The margin for error is thin, so this season will be about proving he not only shows flashes of brilliance against powerhouses, but can also be consistent throughout.