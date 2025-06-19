Miller Moss Comes Clean on Tough USC Decision With a Gut-Wrenching Personal Confession

Last year, when USC under Lincoln Riley faced LSU in their first game of the season, one player stood out. For Miller Moss, the Trojans’ QB, the game was a fairytale start to the season as he passed for 378 yards and completed 27 of his 36 passes, helping USC beat LSU 27-20. The game was so pivotal for him that many even speculated he would win the Heisman. One of the major X accounts, the ‘college football report,’ which has 144k followers, posted Moss’s stats in that game and wrote, “Looked like a Heisman Contender tonight.”

However, during the season, all this optimism faded as Moss struggled. Over his final five starts in the season, Moss’s pass efficiency dropped, and he threw 7 interceptions. Against Washington, Moss managed to complete just 30 of the 50 passes he attempted and threw 3 interceptions, earning a 65.4 QB rating. So, what happened next was a harsh decision to save the season by the Trojans’ head coach, Lincoln Riley.

The player was benched in the following games as Riley turned to Jayden Maiava, and Moss quickly packed his bags and entered the transfer portal in December. In an interview with ON3, Moss opened up on how the decision to leave USC was tougher than he had imagined, and despite leaving the program, his dream was already fulfilled.

“In a lot of ways, my dream was to be the quarterback at USC, and in many ways, I accomplished that dream,” he told On3. “In other ways, I fell short of what I saw accomplished there. As difficult as that was, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and the experience. It was absolutely the right time in my life to move on,” said Miller Moss.