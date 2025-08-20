Miller Moss Continues Winning From Lincoln Riley Break-Up as QB Gains Major Edge Over Jayden Maiava

Louisville’s fall camp has officially wrapped, and the feeling is pretty electric right now. With Jeff Brohm finally having a settled quarterback in Miller Moss, there’s an extra layer of confidence around the campus. The offense is humming, and insiders are raving about its consistency and depth. And the coaching staff is giddy over the standout performances of Chris Bell, Jaleel Skinner, and Clev Lubin. By all accounts, this locker room feels like it can go toe-to-toe with Clemson and Miami.

Now, here’s where it gets juicy if you’re following the national scene. Miller Moss, the former USC starter, might actually be in a better spot now at Louisville than the quarterback taking his old gig in LA, Jayden Maiava. Why? It’s that supporting cast, especially the running backs. Moss left behind uncertainty and youth at running back at USC and has landed in what experts are calling the best RB room in the ACC. With Moss’s command of the offense and a running game most teams would envy, he suddenly looks like a transfer portal upgrade story in real time.

Louisville’s running back room, led by Isaac Brown and Duke Watson, might just be the most electric one-two punch in college football. Brown shattered Lamar Jackson’s true freshman rushing record last season with 1,173 yards on 165 carries and 11 touchdowns. And he is earning raves from analysts like Tom Luginbill, who called him “one of the best running backs in all of college football.” Whereas Duke Watson averaged a mind-boggling 8.9 yards per carry in 2024 (tops among power-conference RBs with at least 65 carries), while Brown piled on 7.1 per tote.

Luginbill doubled down, saying, “From a one-two punch. I think it’s as good as, if not better than, any team in the league… Both of these players were mature beyond their years a year ago; in that regard, the coaching staff trusted them.” Paired with their combined 1,770+ rushing yards, double-digit TDs, and all-purpose versatility, these two are feared across college football.

Meanwhile, USC’s running back room is working hard but remains unproven heading into 2025. The likely starters, Waymond Jordan (a JUCO transfer) and Eli Sanders (a transfer from New Mexico State), are new to major Power Conference action. Jordan comes in after solid JUCO production, and Sanders posted decent, but not spectacular, numbers in the Mountain West. USC’s depth includes Bryan Jackson and a few young names. But the prevailing read is that while there’s real upside, none of these backs have shown they can carry a team or dominate like Jeff Brohm’s duo against top competition. It’s a backfield built on hope and transfer bets, not the home-run proven production Moss now finds behind him in Kentucky.

Putting it bluntly, Miller Moss may have landed on his feet or even leveled up after USC. He’s got stability, a legit offensive identity, and the best running back room in the ACC to lean on. Meanwhile, his old team’s quarterback, Jayden Maiava, faces more pressure and a shakier backfield in a “prove-it” mode. If the early vibes hold, Moss’s break-up from Lincoln Riley and USC is aging better than anyone expected, especially now that he’s surrounded by players who can flip games and keep the offense rolling all fall.

Louisville’s offense isn’t clicking yet, but they’ve got time

So, Louisville’s offense looked a little shaky in its last scrimmage. It wasn’t exactly fireworks and smooth sailing. Coach Jeff Brohm also didn’t hesitate as he called the offense “up and down,” pointing out missed blocks, holding penalties, and a couple of sacks that stalled drives. Jeff Brohm was clear as he said, “All 11 on offense have to execute in order to succeed. One guy misses something, and it can set us back 10 yards or more.” Meaning, even a tiny slip-up can quickly snowball, and Miller Moss feels that pressure every snap. But that’s the kind of accountability Brohm demands, and honestly, it’s what makes a good team great.

Here’s the good news, though. Louisville’s 2025 opening stretch is pretty forgiving. Their first three games are against Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, and Bowling Green. They are all manageable opponents that should give this offense some breathing room to shake off the rust and start clicking as a unit. No fire drills just yet, which means Brohm and Moss can use these games as a real testing ground to straighten out timing, clean up mistakes, and gel with their playmakers. It’s the early-season warm-up window that could be exactly what this offense needs.

Sure, the offense wasn’t perfect on the practice field, but that’s not unusual for a team with new pieces trying to figure things out. The key takeaway is that no one’s hitting the panic button in Louisville. They know the talent is there, especially with Moss at quarterback and that electric running back duo waiting in the wings. With a softer schedule early on and some time to iron out the kinks, this offense is poised to find its groove just in time. When that happens, you can bet that Miller Moss will show why so many believe he’s the key to Louisville punching above its weight this season.