Miller Moss Facing Immediate Trouble as QB Joins Jeff Brohm & Others In Louisville Hall Of Shame

Jeff Brohm began his 3 season as Louisville‘s HC on a grand note, publishing a commanding 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky. More importantly, Brohm’s new QB project in Miller Moss also proved to be successful. The transfer QB is on the road to undoing his bad rap from USC, meeting most of the expectations fans had of him. He did it without the support of two key figures on the offense, who were expected to play a major role this season. While USC had an easy victory in Week 1, Week 2 calls for some trouble without these players.

Moss found some steady ground again in college football, taking Louisville to a defining win over EKU. He went 17-of-25 and also scored two TDs. Yes, he was also intercepted twice, but this performance showed that he is coming back to fight. Jeff Brohm’s offense, however, lacked the production of a player who was expected to have a big rile this season: TE Nate Kurisky. Ahead of their faceoff against James Madison, Brohm announced that Kurisky, out with an injury, will not be playing. Joining him is OL Trevonte Sylvester.

The TE room flew under the radar for Louisville last year. The elite RB duo of Issac Brown and Duke Watson dominated the rushing attack. And Tyler Shough and his receivers managed the passing game efficiently. As a result, the TE rom didn’t have to do a lot. They caught just 55 passes. However, the transfer portal saw the unit lose some serious talent, pushing Kurisky up for the job. On3 describes pass catching as his “most underrated aspect.” In his career so far, Kurisky has tallied 30 passes for 253 yards and has 5 TDs in the bag.

The next man up should be Jaleel Skinner, but he’s had a rocky career in college football so far. At Miami, the TE started great with 9 passes for 129 yards, and also scored a TD. But later on, he was pretty much inactive. Kurisky and Jamari Johnson ended up playing ahead of him, which added to his slow career. But with Johnson gone, Skinner ended up taking the next spot beneath Kurisky in the depth chart. In the EKU game, Skinner caught one pass for 12 yards.

Miller Moss will be a key part of this much-touted Cardinal squad in the season if Brohm wants to get back to the 2023 level of production. Though there were some snags on his debut, Moss is also looking at an interesting opportunity to recreate the arcs of other football icons.

Miller Moss’s INTs put him on a list filled with NFL greats

Miller Moss did not debut unblemished at Louisville. He threw two interceptions in the EKU game, which is seeing a lot of debate as experts dissect each of them. But these INTs put Moss on an interesting list of Louisville QBs who threw more than one interception in their debut game. Behind Moss are heavyweights like Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Redman, and HC Jeff Brohm himself. Jackson and Bridgewater went on to dominate the NFL, despite having a rocky start with the Cardinals.

Those interceptions came in the first half, with Moss impressing audiences until then. One of them was a deflection. EKU corner Vito Tisdale was the player who rose to both opportunities, returning the first for a TD. It helped the Colonels reach 7 points, while Louisville was 41 at that time. Interceptions ended up throwing Moss off a pedestal while at USC. But in Louisville, they might be setting him up for good things.

Moss was seen as an impact player for the Cardinals this season. It’s going to be a win for both him and Jeff Brohm, who is known for his track record with QBs. Can this proven offense, and Miller Moss, come out much stronger against James Madison in Week 2?