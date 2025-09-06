Miller Moss Forced to Address Louisville’s Week 2 Struggles After Dropping Truth Bomb on USC Fans

Louisville’s defense had just delivered the play of the night. While heading into the fourth quarter, Clev Lubin sacked JMU QB Alonza Barnett in the end zone. HC Jeff Brohm said, “I thought our defense, which I thought was playing well the last weeks of camp, came through for us.” Well, if it were not for the defense, the Cardinals wouldn’t have made it through the “rough night” as Brohm terms it. And much of the blame falls on the offense.

On first down, Moss was swallowed by pressure before he could release the ball. On the second, Moss forced an incomplete deep shot to Chris Bell. Third down, another incomplete attempt. Now, even with the win in the books, Miller Moss had to confront Louisville’s offensive struggles from Week 2. On September 5, after Louisville’s sluggish first half against James Madison, Miller Moss addressed the team’s offensive struggles in the postgame conference.

He kept it real, saying, “It was good. I mean, I felt like we had, we had put together some drives, hadn’t necessarily… had the points to show for it. They were playing super aggressively defensively. Obviously, they had a new defensive coordinator, so they hadn’t shown their full rolodex of coverage and stuff like that. I give them credit for their plan.” So, how did the first half unfold?

Well, the Cardinals struggled to find a rhythm, managing just 12 first downs and 264 total yards. Although Miller Moss looked sharp at times, but finished the half completing only 13 of 23 passes for 151 yards and a TD. To top it off, the running game stalled too, gaining just 113 yards on 30 carries, while Moss faced relentless pressure, getting sacked 3 times. Even Brohm didn’t shy away from the offensive struggles.

He said, “We hung in there on a rough night and just continued to play for 60 minutes and found a way to win.” But Miller Moss saw the bright side in the chaos. “I think we felt like we were kind of on the edge of breaking one. When you play that aggressively defensively, there are big plays to be had. Because if you make one guy miss, it’s gone. Chris is a phenomenal player. It’s great to be able to throw the ball eight yards and have him take 60.” So, despite the shaky start, their words radiated confidence, showing trust in the team’s resilience and their explosive playmakers. And why not?

That night, Isaac Brown lit up the field with a game-sealing 78-yard touchdown run, sending Louisville fans into a frenzy. Here, Miller Moss reflected on the win, saying, “JMU did a really good job defensively… they’re an aggressive team, and they emptied the cliff defensively in terms of what they threw at us. I give them a ton of credit for what they did.” And then, he added on Louisville’s offense, stating, “We definitely got some room to grow, and I think this will be a really good tape for us to learn from.” So, JMU put up a fierce fight?

Look, JMU’s Chris Fitzgerald stood tall, his leadership and relentless play on the defensive line proving why he’s a cornerstone of the Dukes’ defense. His strength was on full display at the 2025 JMU Pro Day, where he blasted through 31 bench press reps, showing off elite conditioning. But while the Cardinals celebrated, Miller Moss wasn’t holding back. He dropped a truth bomb for USC fans, making it clear he’s thinking big and playing even bigger this season.

Miller Moss just unleashed a bold truth

Louisville’s gameday atmosphere is electric, and the Cardinals’ nation showed up in full force for the 2025 season. Well, passionate fans, loud traditions, and L&N Stadium’s energy immediately made an impression on QB Miller Moss. So, the USC transfer couldn’t help but notice the difference, and he had thoughts to share.

Here, Moss didn’t hold back when asked about the fans. “I played my earlier parts of college football in a place that has a lot of different attractions around the city, and so it is not a place that is necessarily focused on the college team in that area,” he said, throwing a subtle jab at USC fans. “So, I think being in a situation where that is the case is really, really cool. To see the support from the city and how they get up to support the team has been awesome.” So the takeaway?

Louisville fans make a real impact. And Moss gave the Cardinals traditions and fanbase high praise while pointing out the stark contrast with Trojans fans in Los Angeles. Now, with an energy like that, Louisville’s supporters aren’t just cheering; they’re part of the team’s push for the program’s first-ever ACC title.