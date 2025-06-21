Miller Moss Makes Feelings Clear on Replacing Tyler Shough at Louisville

Tyler Shough left big shoes to fill at Louisville. Banged up, doubted, and yet determined, Shough carved out a comeback story that made him a fan favorite and an NFL Draft pick. So when he walked off campus for the last time, the Cardinals were left with one burning question—who could possibly follow that act? Enter Miller Moss, the former USC quarterback, now tasked with filling the void in Louisville’s quarterback room. It’s a challenge that might intimidate most, but Moss doesn’t seem fazed.

The journey hasn’t been smooth—far from it—but he’s walked into the program with clarity, confidence, and a coach he fully believes in. “I mean, it was always going to be hard to get me out of L.A,” Moss told On3. “Coach [Jeff] Brohm had a history of putting guys in the NFL consistently. Obviously, coaches are going to sell you on certain things and are going to say certain things, but when there is proof year after year that someone can do something, it almost eliminates anything that they say.”

Those aren’t empty words. Miller Moss turned down Missouri and left Lincoln Riley’s USC—where he racked up 2,555 passing yards and 18 touchdowns across nine games last season—to join Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals. Despite putting up solid numbers, Moss was benched for Jayden Maiava following a string of close losses and a 4-5 record. His shot at leading USC had passed. Now, in Louisville, he sees a second chance—and he’s not wasting any time.

Brohm sees it too. “I think he’s picked up what we’ve done to this point very well. I think he’s a leader in a different way than Tyler, but he’s a very good leader, and he wants to go out on this last year and go out with a bang. He wants to play really good football and to play at a high level. We want to help him do that,” Brohm said to Sports Illustrated.

The belief is mutual. Moss has made it clear that what drew him wasn’t just the promise—it was Brohm’s proven record of developing quarterbacks. “Not to sound completely cliché, but the proof is in the pudding in terms of what your track record is. When a coach is selling you on something that he’s shown that he can continually do, you’re more likely than not going to believe him and going to take his word,” Moss emphasized.







The former USC signal-caller didn’t waste any time getting comfortable, either. In Louisville’s spring game, he led the offense to a 32-24 win, showing flashes of leadership and command. It wasn’t just about stats—it was about presence. A reminder that he’s here to compete, not just to replace. And when asked about the guy whose job he’s taking, Moss didn’t hold back on praise.

“Tyler [Shough] had a tremendous amount of success and is in a really good situation going forward,” he told On3. That’s no small statement. Miller Moss isn’t just trying to outdo Shough—he respects the path Shough paved. But he also knows it’s time to write his own story.

Is this Miller Moss’s golden window?

Louisville isn’t just riding on a new quarterback. The 2025 roster and schedule together offer something rare in college football—time, talent, and opportunity. This fall, the Cardinals play eight games at home inside Cardinal Stadium. That’s a massive advantage for a team introducing new faces in key spots—including Miller Moss at QB1.

They’ll kick things off against Eastern Kentucky, the lone FCS team on their schedule, before back-to-back matchups with James Madison and Bowling Green—winnable games that allow the offense to settle in before ACC play. Then comes a manageable road game at Pitt on September 27, before a crucial November stretch featuring home games against California and conference powerhouse Clemson. To top it off? A home rivalry clash with Kentucky on November 29.

That runway sets up perfectly for Moss and company to build chemistry and momentum. Louisville’s coaching staff will have room to tinker, evaluate, and refine before diving into the meat of ACC play.

And they’ll be doing so with a revamped roster. Right now, Louisville sits with 82 scholarship players, a healthy balance of veterans, transfers, and young prospects. The transfer portal was busy for Brohm, as 28 new players came in—many expected to contribute right away. That includes depth in the quarterback room. Behind Moss is redshirt junior Brady Allen, who turned heads in spring ball and looks like a reliable backup option. Freshman Mason Mims adds a developmental piece, giving Louisville both present stability and future upside.

With a supportive coach like Jeff Brohm, who helped Tyler Shough excel, Moss has a strong setup, including eight home games and a balanced roster. As Brohm put it, “He wants to go out on this last year and go out with a bang.” Will he?