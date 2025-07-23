Miller Moss Throws Subtle Shade at Lincoln Riley’s USC as Louisville QB Makes ‘Full Circle’ Admission

“We asked Miller to throw 51 times, and that’s more than I’d like. He took some big hits, and we’ve got to protect him better.” Lincoln Riley echoed the statement after USC’s week 3, 24-27 loss against Michigan. It was widely expected that the issues that persisted in that game, ranging from overreliance on Moss’s passing and failing to protect him (resulting in 3 sacks), would be addressed. The season did progress, but the issues still persisted.

So, when the Trojans moved to play Penn State later in the season, the O line again allowed two sacks. Moreover, Riley’s play calling was questioned in critical moments. There was also a lack of mobility from Moss, which allowed Penn State to predict plays. All in all, Miller Moss probably lost all his reputation, as he was later benched in favor of UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. In a sense, the combination of Riley and Moss was bound to fail, and that transfer move was always inevitable. But now, as Miller Moss has moved to Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals, he reflects on the time at USC quite harshly.

Moss appeared on 2025 ACC Kickoff Media Day and answered a barrage of questions. Amongst them was also one where he was asked why he actually transferred to the Louisville Cardinals. “Why did you transfer? What what was your personal reasons?” Asked the reporter, and Moss reflected on his transfer inspired by the type of environment he was going to get at Cardinals, including a change of offensive philosophy.

“I think the opportunity to win and compete at a high level was certainly a part of that, and I think we absolutely have that opportunity this year. I think the ability to develop within a pro-style offense was important to me,” reflected Miller Moss. But what truly stood out for Moss wasn’t all this or NIL money, as he said, it was something else altogether, something that can always beat any sum of numbers written on a cheque.

“I really wanted to be surrounded by good and decent human beings who cared about the right things and who cared about one another. And I think I’ve absolutely found that within the program,” declared Moss. Moss is probably now in the most perfect place as he can be at Jeff Brohm’s camp. The head coach is widely regarded and respected for developing ‘discarded’ QBs and turning them into world-class ones. So, the offer from Louisville Cardinals was too tempting to refuse for this reason, too, for Miller Moss.

Jeff Brohm’s reputation as ‘QB whisperer’ stood out for Miller Moss in choosing the Cardinals

In just his last season, Jeff Brohm led the Louisville Cardinals to a second consecutive 9+-win season, including a historic win against Clemson. Moreover, the season was also notable since Brohm took Tyler Shough under his wing, who was looking for a breakout season after having spent 5 years at Oregon and Texas Tech in obscurity. And Brohm delivered on that promise, too, as Tyler Shough vastly improved as a QB, passing for 3,195 yards and earning a second-round NFL draft selection. Seeing this, for Miller Moss, the reputation of Brohm being a ‘QB whisperer’ also stood out when choosing the Cardinals.

“I mean, I think it was certainly an attractive part of it,” said Moss about Brohm’s reputation for developing underrated QBs. Still, he reflected on his ability to deliver, too, under Brohm. “When there’s consistent proof of your ability to do something that kind of transcends any words you hear in a meeting. I think it gives you more confidence in what they’re saying in terms of perception and stuff like that. I’m not overly concerned with that. My focus is on doing everything I can to help our team win games,” declared Moss.

It’s almost fitting that Miller Moss came to the Cardinals, since against them in 2023, he had his best game. In that game, Moss passed for 372 yards for 6 touchdowns and led USC to a 42-28 win in the bowl game. He called coming back to USC and reflecting back to that game a “full circle moment or whatever you want to call it.” But it’s not fate at all, because by the looks of it, Moss under Brohm looks to be already a successful story.