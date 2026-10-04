Minnesota Star Kicks Teammate in Private Parts After Physical Play Against Michigan Team

Minnesota has put Michigan down with two losses in the season now, but the celebrations in between went a bit too far for their quarterback. No. 68 on the offense did not check his surroundings and accidentally kicked QB Drake Lindsey somewhere that could have put an entire season in jeopardy.

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After securing a crucial first down, offensive lineman Bennett Warren was fired up and threw out a celebratory leg kick. The only problem was that he wasn’t really looking ahead in his jubilation. His outstretched leg caught his own quarterback, Lindsey, directly in the groin. Luckily it wasn’t that serious and did not injure Lindsey.

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The awkward celebration took place in the second half after Lindsey took a snap from the center and handed the ball off to their running back. Even as the Michigan defense collapsed the pocket, a small crease opened up. Darius Taylor burst through it for a 4-yard gain. As he approached the line to gain, multiple Michigan defenders swarmed him to stop his forward progress.

In a classic display of “trench warfare”, the massive Minnesota offensive linemen, Bennett Warren, surged forward, joined the scrum, and pushed the entire pile over the line to secure their first down. Well, in all fairness, it was a moment to celebrate, but Warren should be careful of his surroundings moving forward.

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After averting some friendly fire on the offense, Minnesota’s defense proceeded to shut down Michigan completely, holding them scoreless for the entire second half.

Gophers defenders swarmed Michigan’s quarterback, Bryce Underwood, forcing him into multiple mistakes. Michigan turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions. Underwood threw two interceptions on back-to-back snaps. This was by far the worst performance from the Wolverines quarterback. He recorded an abysmal final stat of 10-for-21 with 101 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

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Following a fourth-quarter interception, Lindsey redeemed his early errors by firing a 3-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Darius Taylor.

The celebration that followed after the win

There were thousands of fans who stormed the field at Huntington Bank Stadium to celebrate breaking a 49-year home losing streak against Michigan.

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Gopher’s head coach, PJ Fleck, was ecstatic after the win. “Besides my marriage and my kids being born, this might be the best day of my life,” he yelled.

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“I want to thank our fans one more time for creating something that we haven’t had here since 1977, with that Little Brown Jug staying right here, right home in the Twin Cities at Huntington Bank Stadium,” he said.

The ultimate centerpiece of the celebration was the retrieval of the Little Brown Jug, one of college football’s oldest and most iconic rivalry trophies. The team hoisted the trophy high above the massive crowd on the field, passing it around to players and coaches who hadn’t seen the trophy won on their home turf since 1977.



“For all of you alumni, I hope you really enjoy that. Everybody gets to enjoy it here. Rivalry trophies – they all get to enjoy. You’ll all get time with it because that’s what it’s all about. It’s not just about staying in the building. We’re going to do what we do with our rivalry trophies, and that one was really, really big for us.”