Minnesota Starting QB Arrested on Friday

After Brendan Sorsby’s gambling scandal rocked Texas Tech’s whole season, most other programs are looking at their quarterbacks with a certain amount of apprehension. Minnesota’s Drake Lindsey was the first one to blink, as he found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The starting QB for the Golden Gophers was arrested early Friday in Arkansas. Police accused him of consuming alcohol while being underage and also using a fake ID. This happened after he went to a bar in Fayetteville, which is his hometown.

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According to the police report, staff at the YeeHawg bar called an officer just after midnight because they thought Lindsey was using a fake ID. When police talked to him, Lindsey admitted that he had a fake ID and also said he had already drunk alcohol before coming to the bar. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center for further processing.

Officers found a copy of the fake ID in his wallet. He signed a form for a minor in possession of alcohol and attempted use of a fake or altered ID. He then posted a $470 bond and was released about seven hours later. A Minnesota team spokesperson responded to the situation and said the team was aware of what happened and would handle the matter internally.

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“We are aware of the situation and will address it internally,” a Minnesota spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN.

In Arkansas, you must be 21 years old to buy or drink alcohol. Lindsey is still 20. The state has very strict “zero-tolerance” rules for underage drinking. Because of this, he got arrested and booked by the police. But the broader picture is that teenagers and people who are below 21 usually don’t wait for their legal drinking age, and many start drinking before that.

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This can go two ways, depending on the severity of how the administration takes it. Ideally an incident like this would have been swept under the rug with a scripted apology from Lindsey and a further response by head coach Fleck about standards being maintained. But considering the mess that Texas Tech is currently dealing with when it comes to Brendan Sorsby, it is possible that the University takes a stricter approach.

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Yet, Lindsey, being a public figure, should have understood that this move could affect his season. He started the 2025 season and set a school record for a freshman by winning eight games. He threw for 2,382 yards, scored 18 touchdowns, and had six interceptions.

He also played well in this year’s spring practice, completing 4 out of 5 passes for 89 yards in the spring game. On top of it, he also performed in front of NFL scouts and general managers during Minnesota’s Pro Day. He even got praise from his head coach after the event.

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“It was amazing because [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin O’Connell and I were talking about how he adjusted well to it after like the fifth throw,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said after the pro day. “Only took him four throws with that in live environments to find out how to be able to throw a better ball with the NFL ball, so a huge experience for him.”

But this incident can raise serious questions over his intent as a player, and teams often suspend players involved in such cases, too.

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College football players facing similar charges over the years

College football is not new to players facing charges and getting into trouble because of rash driving or underage drinking. But this has its own repercussions. Back in March 2008, South Carolina’s QB Stephen Garcia got arrested for the same charge of underage drinking. Later that same night, he also pulled a fire alarm and used a fire extinguisher inside his dorm.

No charges were pressed on him, but the university did take action and suspended him. Back in 2016, Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter got arrested for misdemeanor alcohol charges. Police booked him in Athens, Georgia, after he was found involved in underage drinking and using a fake ID. He was later released on bond after spending a short time in custody.

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Later, Kirby Smart responded to the situation and confirmed that Ledbetter received a one-game suspension. He also said the player would face internal discipline from the team for his actions. Ledbetter later apologized to his teammates before returning to practice on Tuesday. He accepted his mistake and returned to training camp after speaking to the group.

Now, it’s still not known what action Minnesota will take against Lindsey, but they might try to do some damage control for the University’s reputation.