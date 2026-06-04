“Miss Him”: Laura Rutledge & Husband Mourn Heartbreaking Personal Loss

It’s been a year since Laura Rutledge lost her “first-born child,” aka their little furry friend, Remington, affectionately known as “Remi.” But she still gets emotional recalling that day. Laura and her husband, Josh Rutledge, had Remi long before they welcomed their own children, Reese and Jack. That’s 11 years of memories with him. And now, to celebrate their friend’s life, Laura has shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“A year ago today, we lost our precious Remi. Miss him so much every day,” Laura wrote on her IG story on June 3.

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Her husband reshared that story with a simple “🙏❤️.”

In June 2025, Remi reportedly passed away following a battle with cancer. After losing that cherished companion who showered unconditional love and happiness, the reporter was heartbroken and also took to social media to express her emotions back then.

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“Our perfect boy, Remington, went to heaven,” Laura wrote on June 7 last year. “11 years with him wasn’t anywhere near enough. He will always be my favorite dog. He took it all in stride. So many moves, two kids, lots of travel, constant chaos, and Remi was still wagging his tail. I miss everything about him. Even when cancer was wrecking his little body, he was trying so hard to do the things he loved…to be with the people he loved. I’m grateful I was one of his people. ”

The family then had to get a new puppy, George, in August last year just to help deal with the heartbreak. But there’s no denying that Remi was a celebrity in his own right.

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Following his guest appearance on ESPN’s Get Up alongside Laura Rutledge, Remi became a fan favorite. He even inspired Laura and her husband to partner with the Barkd app to help prospective owners with shelter animals.

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“Remington, you make every day better ♥️ I want every family to have resources to find the best dog for them while also providing a wonderful environment for their new family member. @jarutledge and I have partnered up with @barkd_app to help you find an animal to love,” Laura wrote. “If rescuing your pet is the route you want to go, we’ll help connect you with a dog that makes the most sense for your lifestyle. @barkd_app is preventing dogs from ending up in shelters to begin with.”

That said, Remi’s memories are not the only hardship Laura is having to deal with right now.

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Laura Rutledge’s farewell message

For a decade, Laura Rutledge hosted ESPN’s SEC Nation, except for a brief break during her first pregnancy. But she wants to shift her primary focus to her expanding NFL responsibilities at the network, and that’s why she stepped down.

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“Ten years ago, I walked onto this set not fully knowing what the journey would become. Today, I walk away knowing it became one of the most meaningful chapters of my life. SEC Nation has never just been a show to me,” the 37-year-old wrote. “It’s been a family, a front-row seat to the passion of college football and a weekly reminder of what makes the SEC so special.

“From the roar of packed stadiums on crisp fall mornings to the quiet, behind-the-scenes moments that viewers never see, every second has meant something. Seeing all of you show up for us every Saturday and feeling genuinely honored you wanted to take pictures and chat will always stick with me.”

Following Laura’s bittersweet departure, Matt Barrie, an 11-time Emmy Award-winning anchor, was given the responsibility of hosting ESPN’s SEC Nation. Meanwhile, Rutledge will continue reporting on Monday Night Football and hosting NFL Live. However, her focus is now on ESPN’s upcoming Super Bowl LXI coverage.