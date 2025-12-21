brand-logo
“Miss You Dad”: Jon Sumrall Fights Tears as New Florida HC Bids Farewell to Tulane

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 21, 2025 | 10:49 AM EST

Jon Sumrall’s final game with the Green Wave came on an emotional night. Just 48 hours earlier, he lost his father, George, after a long illness. Carrying that weight, Sumrall walked into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the 41–10 loss only made it tougher. Despite the circumstances, he kept his composure and delivered a heartfelt farewell, reflecting on his time at Tulane while looking ahead to what’s next.

Sumrall quickly took to X and posted a heartfelt farewell message. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head football coach at Tulane University the last two years….,” Sumrall wrote.

Sumrall couldn’t hold back his tears after the game, breaking down as he rushed to hug his mom. He later shared the moment on X, posting photos with the caption, “Hard day — love you mom — miss you dad!”

This is a developing story

