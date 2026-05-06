“Missed You”: Karrueche Tran Is Already Attached to Deion Sanders & His Ex-Wife’s Family Member

Karrueche Tran has become an important part of Deion Sanders’ life in a short time. She stood beside him during his health struggles, and that closeness is now reaching his family, too. Her bond is not only with Sanders but also with the people closest to his heart.

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In Well Off Media’s ‘A Snow Day at the Sanders Compound,’ that closeness showed in a small, warm moment. Karrueche hugged Snow, Deiondra Sanders’ son, and said, ‘I missed you.’ Because Deiondra is Deion’s daughter with Carolyn Chambers, this also links Karrueche to Deion’s family through his ex-wife’s side. She is slowly becoming “lil Grandma” for Snow, and that’s adorable.

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That comfort showed again during Shilo Sanders’ Christmas video. Karrueche looked relaxed around the family, and when Shilo thanked her for a gift, she jokingly called him “stepson.” It was playful, but it showed she already felt at home in that space. This was not a one-day moment. Karrueche had already appeared in Deion Jr.’s vlog, and she was also around Deion during his health troubles. So the bond seen with Snow feels natural, not sudden.

In March, Deion Sanders went on an offseason trip to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It was not just a vacation, as he also spent time with Karrueche Tran and his son, Deion Sanders Jr., giving fans a look into his personal life. Bringing Bucky along during shoots and travel shows how comfortable and close they all are with each other.

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Family is very important to Deion Sanders, especially his children, and Karrueche Tran understands this well. His first divorce from Carolyn Chambers was not very messy, but he did lose custody of his children, Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra. This situation affected him emotionally.

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In 1997, while he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds, Sanders went through a hard time and drove his car off a highway cliff in an attempt to end his life. He later shared that he was dealing with a lot of pressure from being a public figure, along with the pain of being separated from his children. So, as his partner, she is not just supporting him but also making sure his children feel at home around her, too.

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While maintaining a close bond with his family members, Tran also shows immense trust in her relationship with Deion Sanders.

Karrueche Tran’s immense trust in Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have had a strong relationship since making it public in late 2025. They are now enjoying their time together and living happily. In March, they went on an offseason trip to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. During the trip, a video went viral where fans recognized Sanders on the street. Many people, especially women, came up to him for photos and to talk. He happily agreed and spoke to them in a friendly way.

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During this moment, Tran quietly stepped aside while one fan talked to Sanders. Sanders even joked about the situation, and later Tran made it clear she was not bothered, saying, “I ain’t worried about nobody.” This shows the confidence and trust she has in their relationship.

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Even though there is a 21-year age gap, Karrueche Tran has become very close to Deion Sanders’ family, and his children support their relationship. She stood by him during his health struggles, which made her even more important in his life, and their bond is getting stronger. After facing two failed relationships in the past, it now feels like this third one could finally bring him happiness.