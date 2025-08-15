Missing Bowl Game With Injury, Kyron Drones Makes Painful Confession & Big Promise to Brent Pry’s Virginia Tech

“Drones has been doubted, dismissed, and tested—but every time, he’s responded with something.” This was Adam Breneman’s introduction of Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones as he welcomed him on his podcast. And every word of Breneman’s statement rings true when you look at Drones’ journey. Right from being ranked 150th nationally to fighting for the QB1 place with hard work, along with battling injuries. Kyron Drones’ path to QB1 has been nothing short of remarkable. Now, entering the 2025 season, he is reflecting on that journey. And mind you, it was a roller coaster ride.

Joining Baylor in 2021 and staying there for two years didn’t bear any fruit for Drones. The QB room was crowded, and Drones believed in his talent and capability to be a leader. “Redshirting at Baylor taught me patience, but I knew I needed a place where I could lead.” Drones transferred to Virginia Tech, drawn by head coach Brent Pry’s vision. It was a move that both Pry and Drones needed at the time, considering the head coach had a 3-8 season in 2022. However, after sealing his QB1 spot in 2023, passing for 2,084 and rushing for a whopping 818 yards, Drones’ lofty dreams for the 2024 season succumbed to injuries.

The QB calls the time battling injuries in 2024, being “the most adversity” he faced. Appearing on Adam Breneman’s 14th August podcast episode, Drones revealed how “no one really knew” that he was hurt the whole season and how outside criticisms started affecting him. Not just that, being faced with such an adversity was his “first time experience,” which complicated things.

“Letting what people on the outside said get to me was last year. Like, usually I was a guy who never really cared. So, just me having that up-and-down year, battling through injuries, and then just hearing the outside noise. I would say that was my biggest adversity,” he said. As for Kyron Drones’ injuries, they didn’t just affect him but the team as well.

Last year, Drones had a foot injury that kept him from participating in spring camp and made him miss the second half of the season, including four games and the Bowl game against Minnesota, which the Hokies lost when his issues popped up again. This really affected his ability to get used to Philip Montgomery’s system, the new offensive coordinator, and as a result, he only recorded 1,562 passing yards and 336 rushing yards. But this year, he’s back and feeling good, which is a big sign that Virginia Tech is ready to bounce back from its 6-7 finish in 2024.

Kyron Drones talks about his goals for the 2025 season

Coming back for the 2025 season alone was a massive decision for Drones. He was expected to enter the NFL draft. But for Kyron, the floodlights of NFL stadiums were dimmer than what waited back at Virginia Tech for him. And that was the prospect of registering his name in the history books of the program. “I know what the history of this program means. Guys like Michael Vick and Tyrod Taylor set the standard for quarterbacks at Virginia Tech. I want to be a part of that legacy,” said Drones after his return. As for his goal for the 2025 season?

“One thing, just staying healthy. Being consistent, being that same, top-tier player that I can be, and going out there and winning games and winning the ACC. Showing people that we have the best offense in the ACC, if not the country, and then just going out there and winning that chip.”

Drones is built like your modern QB. The only thing holding him back is the injury issue. However, according to the latest reports, Drones returned “fully fit” into the fall camp and was in full command of the team. Even he described his chemistry with the offense: “My comfort level with this offense is at a 10 right now. I feel like I didn’t miss a beat.” So, with that update? It seems Virginia Tech is a legit dark horse contender for the ACC this year.