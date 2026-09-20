Mississippi Governor Doesn’t Hold Back on Lane Kiffin After LSU’s Humiliating Loss

For months, the Lane Kiffin-LSU story had been building toward one night in Oxford. Kiffin left Ole Miss after six seasons and took the LSU job before the Rebels could play their first playoff game. Ole Miss promoted Pete Golding, kept moving forward, and eventually got its chance to face its former coach. On Saturday night, the matchup lived up to the tension around it.

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Then Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves joined the celebration. He took to X immediately after the game yesterday and pointed directly at the money LSU committed to its football program.

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“What does a $54 million buyout for the old coach, a $91 million contract for the new coach, and a $50 million roster get you?” Gov. Reeves wrote on X. “An a– whipping in Oxford, Mississippi! #HottyToddy.”

LSU fired Brian Kelly in October 2025 and later confirmed that it still owed him $54 million under his contract. ESPN reported that the school fired Kelly without cause, which meant LSU had to pay the rest of his buyout. LSU then turned around and made Kiffin one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

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The Tigers hired him on November 30, 2025, after he had taken Ole Miss to an 11-1 regular season. The reported deal was worth $91 million over seven years. That made Kiffin’s first trip back to Oxford much more than a normal road game. The decision also created a transfer battle between the two programs.

What does a $54 million buyout for the old coach, a $91 million contract for the new coach, and a $50 million roster get you?An a-s whipping in Oxford, Mississippi! #HottyToddy— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 20, 2026

After Kiffin arrived at LSU, he had no time to build his roster from scratch. Instead, he turned to the transfer portal and brought top talent from all over the country. He brought 42 players from the portal. Kiffin’s 2026 roster is currently valued at $42.8 million. That’s one of the biggest reasons expectations were sky-high from the Tigers. There was also some bad blood between LSU and Ole Miss over transfers.

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Ole Miss took legal action against former defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper after both players left the program for LSU. The Rebels claim the two broke agreements tied to their time at Ole Miss when they transferred. The school sought $550,000 from Umanmielen and $400,000 from Harper. Umanmielen entered Saturday’s game as one of LSU’s key defensive players and had five sacks through the first two games of the season. That made the return to Oxford even more personal.

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Ole Miss fans had been waiting months for it. Lane Kiffin was booed during an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay before kickoff, while signs and chants followed him around the city. Extra security was brought in because of the expected crowd and emotion surrounding the game. The stadium then delivered its own response.

Ole Miss officially announced a Vaught-Hemingway Stadium record crowd of 70,033. The Rebels also extended their home winning streak to 14 games.

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Lane Kiffin couldn’t quite contain Trinidad Chambliss’ brilliance

LSU entered the night ranked No. 7. Ole Miss was No. 8. Both teams were undefeated, and it was the first top-10 meeting between the programs since 1962. Ole Miss controlled the first half. Trinidad Chambliss threw two touchdown passes before halftime, including a 20-yard strike to Deuce Alexander with five seconds left in the second quarter. That score pushed the Rebels ahead 24-7. LSU did fight back for a while.

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Sam Leavitt helped bring the Tigers all the way back. LSU scored 14 points in the third quarter, then tied the game 24-24 on Scott Starzyk’s 23-yard field goal with 11:21 left. Suddenly, the expensive LSU roster had a chance to complete the comeback. Chambliss had other plans.

“Y’all know that and have seen that for a long time. When we talk about competitive greatness, being at your best when your best is needed, that’s him,” Pete Golding said in his post-game interview about Chambliss. “Our guys believe in him. He probably wants a couple throws back, but he made the ones when he had to. He doesn’t get too high or too low; he’s steady.”

The Ole Miss QB1 led a 75-yard drive that ended with his own 14-yard touchdown run. It was a deceptive and perfectly executed fake handoff that even had broadcasting play-by-play commentators confused. The Rebels then pulled off a two-point conversion and moved ahead 32-24 with 6:14 remaining. LSU still reached the Ole Miss 6-yard line in the final minutes.

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It could not finish. Leavitt missed an open Zach Grace on third down. On fourth down, his pass was deflected off Kam Franklin’s helmet. Jaylon Braxton then intercepted the ball in the end zone to end LSU’s final threat. Now, the question for Kiffin is: Is Ole Miss just a temporary setback or a rumbling of the coming fate this year?













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