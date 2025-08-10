Mississippi State GM Confirms $20.5M Challenge as Jeff Lebby Faces Scrutiny

When Jeff Lebby arrived in Starkville, he knew his job had more to do than just coaching Saturdays. Mississippi State needed a rebuild from the ground up. That’s why he brought in a new general manager, a behind-the-scenes problem-solver with experience at some of the biggest programs in the country. Think Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee. Now, he’s reshaping rosters, juggling NIL math, and keeping pace with a sport that’s evolving faster than a speedy runner in the open field.

The name’s Marc Votteler. And if you ask Mississippi State insider Robbie Faulk, this GM’s fingerprints are all over the Bulldogs’ rebuild. In an August 9 post on X, he reminded everyone that Jeff Lebby’s offseason was a total roster reconstruction. “Mississippi State faced a nearly total roster rebuild in the offseason as Jeff Lebby needed some fresh faces in Starkville,” he wrote. “The man that was heavily responsible for mapping that out is GM Marc Votteler and he details what it takes to compete in this era.” Now, he’s explaining how you split-up a jaw-dropping $20.5 million revenue-share settlement without losing the locker room.

Marc Votteler explained that Mississippi State divides the $20.5 million revenue-share pot by sport. But he also exposed the challenge that comes with it. “I kind of went through how the NFL broke down their position groups in years past to get a baseline for it. That’s probably the most challenging part in all of this stuff is it’s so new for everybody,” he said. That’s reality in Starkville, where the roster is 105 deep for the first time and every dollar needs a purpose. “You’re always constantly adjusting,” he added. “It’s just like the NFL. If you have a really good quarterback, you need to pay to keep him and adjust other places to make it work. Once you have that money, you can divvy it up however you want to.” This is a survival strategy. And in the SEC, survival requires ruthless efficiency.

Perhaps, Mississippi State is in the good hands of a GM whose job is literally everything. From high school recruiting to portal scouting, from NIL negotiations to roster retention, Marc Votteler is running point on a nine-person staff dedicated to keeping the Bulldogs competitive. “It changes daily,” he said, citing constant rule changes and executive orders. But one thing hasn’t changed and that’s his loyalty to Jeff Lebby. “I was with Coach Lebby in 2018 at UCF and we had said back then if he got a job like this, I would follow him,” he said. “I’ve said it a bunch of times, I’m with him until he kicks me out.” That loyalty might prove critical because while the GM’s been building a roster, the HC’s been building something else. A narrative that’s suddenly drawing heat in Starkville.

Jeff Lebby is under the microscope for his decision

Mississippi State could be sitting on one of the SEC’s most under-the-radar breakout years. QB Blake Shapen is healthy, confident, and finally in an offense tailored to his deep-ball strengths. Jeff Lebby’s up-tempo, RPO-heavy scheme could make the Baylor transfer a household name. But for all that potential, the HC has already made one move that’s baffled Bulldog Nation. He closed practices to the public, breaking a long-standing Mississippi State tradition.

For a program that thrived on fan connection during the Dan Mullen years, packing 60,000 into the stadium in Year One, this feels like a step back. On That SEC Podcast, both Cousin Shane and SEC Mike questioned the decision. “I don’t really get it,” Mike said. “He–, all the NFL—they opened it up— and I don’t think it really hurts them.” Shane added his logic. “Yeah I don’t know. Unless you’re looking at Week One—Southern Miss—you’re having a competitive edge against…,” he said. “I think it’s kind of dumb.” Mike bluntly added, “If you’re scared of Southern Miss, get the he– out of here.”

Jeff Lebby may have his reasons, but in a conference where transparency breeds loyalty, shutting the gates risks more than just bad PR. Mississippi State is already a tough place to thrive at and this move risks alienating the same people he needs in his corner. And in the SEC, that’s a gamble no GM can budget for. Not even Marc Votteler.