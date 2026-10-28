Mississippi State QB Ruled Out for Rest of Season, Program Issues Injury Update

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor initially believed his toe injury, suffered against Missouri on September 26, was nothing serious. With enough rest and recovery time, he hoped to get back to full strength. But that optimism proved misplaced. Taylor pushed through the pain against Alabama on October 3 and took the field again against Oklahoma on Saturday, only for both games to expose the reality: he was far from 100%.

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He was seen limping after being sacked, and the fact that he was sacked eight times by Alabama and Oklahoma combined, only made his injury worse. The Heisman favorite was simply not himself. His mobility was affected. He was constantly in pain. And because of his inconsistent presence, the offense regressed. The team which was previously on a four-game winning streak, went on to lose against Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma. Naturally, Taylor visited a specialist and was confronted by the ugly truth: He needed surgery. Even head coach Jeff Lebby acknowledged just how tough the situation was.

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“Nobody wants to be on that field more than Kamario,” coach Lebby said. “We’ll be right there with him throughout his recovery. He’s the ultimate teammate and competitor.”

Details regarding the surgery and return timeline are currently unavailable. But as things stand, the sophomore will miss the rest of the 2026 season, which also means his Heisman Trophy campaign comes to an end.

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That said, the player has three years of eligibility remaining, meaning he can contend for it next season as well. He won’t be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2028. Regardless, the player has a clear vision of his future. He wants to stick to Mississippi, though many reports have linked him to several different schools next year.

“I love this team, and I love Mississippi State,” Taylor said. “My role will look different these next several weeks, but my commitment to this team won’t change. I’ll do whatever I can to help my brothers down the stretch, and I need the Bulldog Family to do the same. Have these guys’ backs the same way you’ve always had mine.

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“Over the last few weeks, I’ve worked every day with our medical staff and done everything possible to be out there with my teammates. Missing the rest of this season is hard to accept, but I know God has a plan.”

Kamario Taylor was having a breakout season

Before the setback, Taylor was emerging as one of the SEC’s most dangerous quarterbacks. Through his first four games, the former four-star recruit had accumulated 1,192 passing yards, 14 total touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

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He finishes his sophomore campaign with 1,460 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 65.4% completion rate. Taylor also contributed 147 rushing yards on 46 carries across six appearances.

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Against Alabama, he threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns despite playing hurt. However, the injury proved too difficult to overcome, even with a bye week separating the Alabama and LSU matchups.

Plus, the Bulldogs’ struggles have already exposed how much they depend on Taylor. LSU handed them a 31-0 shutout on October 17, while Oklahoma escaped Starkville with a 23-15 victory a week later. Now, Mississippi State must salvage its bowl hopes without its offensive leader.

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Following the Oklahoma loss, Lebby explained why the coaching staff pulled Taylor from the game.

“On his scramble, when he took off, he felt it a little bit. So it felt like the right thing to do was to get him out of the game. Again, as we move forward, we’ll know a lot more tomorrow, we’ll know more Monday as we move through,” Lebby said during his postgame press conference.

But replacing Taylor won’t be straightforward. Mississippi State now faces a quarterback dilemma, with redshirt freshman Parker Puckett and AJ Swann competing for the starting job. According to On3‘s Colin Damms, Lebby indicated an open competition following the Oklahoma defeat.

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Puckett, a former walk-on, struggled against the Sooners, committing two turnovers before connecting with Sanfrisco Magee on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

At least Mississippi State has some good news in the backfield. Running back Fluff Bothwell returned against Oklahoma and rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries, giving the Bulldogs a much-needed offensive boost. He had recorded 514 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries entering that matchup, including three consecutive 100-yard performances earlier in the season.

With uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, Bothwell could become even more important as Mississippi State looks to establish its offense against tougher competition.

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The next challenge comes against No. 11 Texas on October 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.