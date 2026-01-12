Mississippi State Transfer Steals Alabama Hearts as RB Hollywood Smothers Leaves Kalen DeBoer

Sunday became Alabama’s transfer portal test day. The Tide swung big and missed on Auburn WR Cam Coleman. The day turned harsher when NC State RB Hollywood Smothers flipped his commitment. For Kalen DeBoer, it was a reminder that momentum in the portal can evaporate quickly. But hours later, the program quietly steadied itself before the night closed.

Late Sunday, Alabama secured a commitment from former Mississippi State DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones. Bama247 reporter Brett Greenberg confirmed the move on X on January 11, noting that he committed after visiting Tuscaloosa on Saturday. He entered the transfer portal on January 7 with one year of eligibility. And quickly, he made himself at home and won hearts.

“I’ve been a fan of Alabama’s since I was a little kid,” Kedrick Bingley-Jones told Bama247. “I actually still have my Mark Ingram jersey. Coach (Freddie) Roach sold me with how he said he sees me fitting along the front and I still get to play in the best conference in college football. It was a no brainer.”

Bingley-Jones originally signed with North Carolina as a 4-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranked as the No. 20 DL nationally. Across stops at NC and Mississippi State, he has appeared in 27 games with 17 starts. At 6’2, 320-pounds, he brings size and experience that Alabama currently lacks inside. This past season with the Bulldogs, he logged a career high 343 snaps and produced 25 tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and a pass deflection, according to Pro Football Focus.

That was his healthiest and most consistent stretch of football with injuries being part of his evaluation. Bingley-Jones redshirted in 2020 after an injury and missed significant time again in 2023. Even so, his five-year collegiate production includes 40 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss across the ACC and SEC.

With Tim Keenan III out of eligibility and James Smith and Keon Keeley entering the portal, Alabama’s interior depth became a concern. Bingley-Jones joins Devan Thompkins, the former USC DL who committed earlier in the week. Together, they provide a stabilizing bridge alongside returning pieces like Edric Hill, London Simmons, and a healthy Jeremiah Beaman. The Tide signed a strong defensive line class, but proven snaps remain valuable and Bingley-Jones brings those snaps.

This development is like a light at the end of a tunnel after Alabama’s brief celebration transitioned to frustration regarding Hollywood Smothers.

Hollywood Smothers’ fallout with Kalen DeBoer

Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers’ commitment on January 5 gave Alabama high hopes at solving a pressing issue at running back. But just six days later, that belief collapsed. Why? A former Alabama LB believes it came from a procedural lapse that never should have occurred as the blame fell on the staff.

Hollywood Smothers committed after a short visit and, per sources, had already enrolled in classes. He was expected to arrive in Tuscaloosa that weekend. However, no NIL agreement had been signed. It’s that indecision that allowed him to explore other options as well. Texas acted decisively on it and moved him to Austin to close the deal Alabama assumed was finished. This came on the heels of Cam Coleman committing to Texas over academics.

The loss carries consequences as Hollywood Smothers was expected to bring immediate assistance. Alabama finished 15th in the SEC in rushing offense at 104.13 yards per game. He was supposed to raise that floor. He is among the top players in the transfer portal, ranking No. 27 overall in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings and No. 2 among RBs this cycle. Last season, he posted 939 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 11 games, added 37 receptions, and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. Now, Kalen DeBoer and his staff are left to trust that quieter wins, like Bingley-Jones, can still shape championships.