Missouri AD Makes Massive Ticket Sales Announcement as Eli Drinkwitz Sends Clear Message to QBs

Mizzou fans, get ready — there’s a new energy in Columbia. Eli Drinkwitz isn’t just winning; he’s transforming the program. Consecutive 10-win seasons, a top-25 ranking, and top recruits arriving? This is the Mizzou we knew. Yet, the AP poll starts them at No. 32. But here’s the thing: this season’s biggest story isn’t only the games. It’s fans filling Faurot Field, and the stadium evolving. Tickets are selling quickly, and the excitement is building for kickoff.

Mizzou fans are buzzing with excitement as Memorial Stadium undergoes a significant renovation. Athletic Director Laird Veatch shared an update on August 18, noting that construction is on track despite the extreme heat. Soon, fans will see steel beams rising in the northeast corner. Construction will continue even during game days, with crews safely contained before gates open. Veatch explained that the project’s full impact will be evident once the season begins, creating a “Coliseum effect” inside Faurot Field and a new photo-op area outside.

Now, here comes the exciting part. Ticket sales are booming, with over 40,000 expected this season. Veatch attributed this to reduced visiting team allocations and contacting over 2,500 fans on the waiting list, resulting in over 3,000 new season ticket sales. While the final seating capacity is yet to be decided, adjustments include roughly 500 fewer Zou Passes and the elimination of general admission hill tickets. Fans are being advised to plan their game-day travel accordingly, as construction affects routes from the highway to the stadium.

Well, those are not just numbers; it’s a sign that Eli Drinkwitz’s team has a big goal in mind. Now, talking about the $250 million Memorial Stadium construction project, which is on track for completion before the 2026 season. Veatch talks about fans’ enthusiasm, noting, “First of all, special thanks to our fans, season ticket holders in particular. We have sold out again, as you all know. So the momentum continues two years in a row, and in fact, we have sold more season tickets and faster than we did last year, which is pretty remarkable in the big scheme of things.”

But here’s the kicker: Veatch said Mizzou is “closing in on $100 million” of their $125 million goal, and that’s no small feat. Talking about how construction will affect the 2025 season, Veatch explained, “Primarily, those differences are this. There is no North End Zone available, as you can see right here in front of us. So there is therefore no gate one. That means there is no access through the north end of the stadium. It means there are no general admission hill tickets. We have no hill this year.” He encouraged fans to plan their routes based on their seat locations and to factor in extra travel time due to ongoing highway construction, ensuring a hassle-free experience despite the temporary issues.

Despite those changes, fan experience remains Eli Drinkwitz’s team’s top priority. The new north end zone project will include 14 field-level open-air suites, alongside two new club sections: the Rock M Club (a 300-person field-level space located beneath the iconic Rock M Hill) and a Mezzanine Club with a capacity of 500. Additionally, the project is considering 150 family loge boxes, 250 club seats, and 28 “Tiger Den” outdoor patio boxes suitable for families or corporate groups. In short, the premium seating options are getting a major upgrade.

Now, with that upgrade, there’s even that QB situation that’s making buzz.

Eli Drinkwitz’s honest verdict on QB1 battle

The Tigers had a road trip for their fall camp, holding a scrimmage at Lindenwood University on Saturday. Eli Drinkwitz took advantage of the occasion to evaluate his team in a different environment, subsequently offering updates on the quarterback competition. Now, talking about the ongoing battle between Sam Horn and Beau Pribula, Drinkwitz made a consistent admission. “I don’t have the timeline yet on the decision,” he said. “Everybody else is pressed about Week 1. I’m not really pressed about it. I’m pressed on who’s going to reveal themselves as the starting quarterback. I think they’re both playing really well from a statistical standpoint.”

Drinkwitz said he won’t rush a decision if a clear winner doesn’t emerge organically. “If we feel like there’s no clear-cut decision, I’m not going to force a decision,” he explained. “That means that they’d both play in the first game, and we’ll evaluate those reps.” He stressed patience with Central Arkansas approaching on Aug. 28, noting that Horn and Pribula haven’t separated themselves yet.

Instead, he’s looking for someone to display intangible leadership qualities. The scrimmage also challenged both quarterbacks by removing several veteran players. Drinkwitz wanted to create varied situations with different personnel and tough conditions in the heat. Early struggles included three-and-outs and a bad punt, reminiscent of Missouri’s slow starts last year. But is Eli Drinkwitz’s QB room actually ready to take that heat?

Sam Horn chose football over baseball, even though the Dodgers drafted him in the 17th round. Ranked as the 128th-best prospect by MLB.com, he made it clear he was all in on Mizzou. After that, almost 20 months went by before he played live football again, the last time being in the second half of Mizzou’s Week 1 game against South Dakota in 2023.

Meanwhile, Beau Pribula has plenty of game experience. In 2024, he played 12 games for Penn State and excelled when Drew Allar got injured against Wisconsin. With the Nittany Lions behind, Pribula completed 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, leading a comeback win, 28–13. He also started that season with a 19-yard TD pass against West Virginia. Now, with that inconsistent record, let’s see if Eli Drinkwitz’s team can get any consistency.