Missouri QB1, Ohio State WR & the 3 Other Biggest Transfer Portal Movers on Thursday

With just 14 days left until the transfer portal opens, players across the country are facing a huge decision: stay put or jump ship? The urgency is justified. With the NCAA eliminating the spring transfer window, January is now the only chance for most athletes to make a move. Announcing early gives players a valuable head start in what’s now a tight, 15-day window. And this Thursday delivered another wave of portal news. Let’s break down the most important moves.

Missouri QB 1: Beau Pribula

This marks Beau Pribula’s second trip to the transfer portal after previously leaving Penn State, where he backed up Drew Allar in 2023 and 2024. He exited last December just before the Nittany Lions’ College Football Playoff game.

Now at Missouri, Pribula has confirmed he won’t play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against No. 19 Virginia. Before getting hurt, he helped the Tigers jump out to a 6–1 start, with the lone loss coming against then-No. 8 Alabama. His season took a hit on Oct. 25, when he dislocated his left ankle in a loss at Vanderbilt and missed two games.

He returned late in the year, appearing against Oklahoma and Arkansas. Pribula had beaten out Sam Horn for the starting role after Horn suffered a season-ending leg injury in the opener. In 10 games, Pribula threw for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 297 rushing yards and six scores.

Florida starting TE: Hayden Hansen

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Hayden Hansen plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, and he’ll do so with one year of eligibility left. The redshirt junior from Weatherford, Texas, has been a steady presence for the Florida Gators, starting 34 games for the team.

Over his career, Hansen has hauled in 57 passes for 611 yards and five touchdowns, making him a pretty appealing option in the portal. This past season, he finished with 30 catches for 254 yards and two scores, with a long of 28 yards. Hansen’s résumé already had buzz heading into the year, too.

He was named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end. Some analysts believe Hansen, who’s seen more as a blocking tight end, just wasn’t the best fit for Florida’s scheme. Others feel the coaching staff never fully tapped into his potential as a pass catcher.

Auburn DL: Malik Blocton

Malik Blockton’s decision caught a lot of people off guard, especially given how big a role he played for the team. He now becomes the 16th Auburn Tiger to enter the transfer portal and the second defensive lineman to do so, joining rising sophomore Antonio Coleman.

Over the past two seasons, Blockton appeared in 24 games and made 10 starts. He totaled 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks during that stretch. In the 2025 season alone, he finished with 18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, and a fumble recovery. The Pike Road native also stated that the University of Auburn was on his mind during his departure.

“There is no better feeling than running out of the tunnel at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Side by side, locked arms with the people I consider brothers,” Blocton said in a message posted to social media. “The bonds we share on and off the field are something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. The memories we’ve made and the battles we’ve fought together have shaped me not on as a player but as a person.”

Ohio State WR: Bryson Rodgers

Yeah, even “Wide Receiver University” isn’t immune to the transfer portal. Bryson Rodgers’ decision to leave Ohio State comes down to a mix of timing and opportunity. Despite arriving as a four-star recruit, Rodgers never quite cracked the main rotation in Columbus. Over three seasons, he totaled just 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown. But context matters.

Ohio State’s wide receiver room is absolutely crowded. It features talents like Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss, along with a steady stream of elite five-star talent. Breaking through that depth chart was never going to be easy. Another big factor is Hartline himself. With Hartline leaving Ohio State for a head coaching job at South Florida, Rodgers is losing the coach who recruited him and believed in him from the start.

As a Florida native, there’s already buzz that Rodgers could follow Hartline to USF. There he’d have a clearer path to playing time and be closer to home. With two years of eligibility left, transferring gives Rodgers a fresh start and a real shot at carving out a much bigger role elsewhere.

Cincinnati DL: Mikah Coleman

Coleman first made the jump from Eastern Michigan to Cincinnati in December 2023. He was looking to test himself at a higher level in the Big 12. The Reynoldsburg native arrived as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility. He quickly became a steady presence in the Bearcats’ secondary. After playing through the 2024 and 2025 seasons, his decision to enter the transfer portal now likely points to one thing: using his final year elsewhere.

This past season, he was a key contributor, finishing with 33 tackles and two sacks. When Coleman first arrived, he openly acknowledged that Cincinnati was in a rebuild under head coach Scott Satterfield. After back-to-back losing seasons, Cincinnati showed real signs of improvement in 2025. The Bearcats finished the regular season at 7–5. But that momentum faded down the stretch, as the Bearcats dropped their final four games, all of them coming in Big 12 play.

Late-season struggles only added to the uncertainty. He entered the process and stuck it out through the 2025 season. But for veteran players, the portal often becomes about finding the right final stop. At this stage of his career, Coleman appears to be looking for a contender—or at least a situation that gives him a better shot at boosting his NFL stock in his final year.