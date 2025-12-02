SEC Freshman Who Snubbed Alabama & Oregon Offers Hits Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is just a month away, and players are rushing to make their move now. With the NCAA’s rule for just one transfer portal entry beginning in the 2026 cycle, the time to maximize for the player is right now. Unfortunately for the Missouri Tigers, this spells bad news as one of their redshirt freshmen chose to exit the door.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per reports, the Tigers’ “redshirt freshman wide receiver James Madison II is entering the transfer portal, his agents @PrioritySports tell @CBSSports.”

Before Madison II picked the Tigers, he dropped a top five that included Louisville, Oregon, Michigan, and Florida State. He also received offers from Georgia, Alabama, Miami, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, and several other Power Five programs. There are reasons for such demand. The WR came in as a composite 4-star on 247Sports, ranked No. 444 nationally. He was also listed as the No. 67 receiver and No. 58 player in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN and Rivals both had him as a 4-star too, with ESPN ranking him the No. 41 receiver and the No. 39 player in the state. Despite those rankings his time on the gridiron for the Tigers has been limited.

He was unable to carve out a role for himself in the two years. James Maddison II appeared in 19 snaps in 2025, all of which came in the first five games of the season. He saw 22 snaps in 2024 but didn’t make a catch in those two seasons. Even though Madison II hasn’t had a start this season, his high school records speak louder than anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023 at TRU Prep Academy, Madison II hauled in 47 passes for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns. The year before, he put up 19 catches for 407 yards and 6 scores. Over his four-year varsity career, he finished with 17 touchdowns total. He also handled kick return duties, taking back six kicks for 219 yards, averaging a strong 36.5 yards per return, with an 80-yarder as his longest.

His big senior-year numbers helped lead TRU Prep to a state title in 2023. The setback is huge for Missouri, and Madison will surely take his chance because he’ll just get one opportunity to jump ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

New rules ditch the old December and spring windows for one 15-day frenzy from Jan. 2-16, 2026, aiming to glue rosters through playoffs and hires. Why? Programs like UCLA and Virginia Tech bled talent mid-season last year. Unlimited transfers remain if you’re eligible. But this calendar shift forces deals pre-portal via calls, no visits, resulting in a Jan. 2 stampede.

James Madison II isn’t the only one trying to jump ship. He’s the second Missouri player expected to enter the portal this offseason, with safety Caleb Flagg announcing his intention to do so in September. Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz is looking for a way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli Drinkwitz on the verge of giving up?

The Tigers’ latest $10 million, six-year extension, which came after Missouri’s convincing 31-17 win over Arkansas, almost didn’t happen. The twist? Drinkwitz reportedly had his eye on bigger programs. Schools like LSU and Penn State are among them. It was a classic coaching carousel moment with a twist of internal conflict.

The Tigers’ head coach opened up about how the noise and doubts from fans got under his skin. The situation got intense during the tough loss to Oklahoma, where some fans yelled about him potentially leaving. Despite the chatter and temptation, Drinkwitz knew Missouri wasn’t done yet. He explained that the stadium’s north end zone expansion was not yet complete.

Drinkwitz has built a reputable legacy at Mizzou with a 46-28 record. Over his tenure, he’s coached 16 players to 18 all-conference honors and sent 17 players into the NFL draft. He has led them to six straight bowl appearances and posted the best home winning percentage in school history. Missouri fans have sold out 20 consecutive home games, smashing records that stood since 1978. All that success paints a picture of a program on the rise.