Mizzou Football Release Statement as First Team All-SEC RB Ahmad Hardy Suffers Gunshot Wound

In shocking news for Mizzou Nation, star RB Ahmad Hardy, who led the SEC in rushing in 2025 and is a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, sustained a single gunshot wound. The programl released a statement on Monday.

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“Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” read the statement. “Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.

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We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength, and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available.”

The altercation occurred at a concert in his home state of Mississippi, and Hardy underwent surgery shortly after. While he is recovering, there is currently no timetable for his return to football activities.

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This is a developing story….