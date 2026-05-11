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Mizzou Football Release Statement as First Team All-SEC RB Ahmad Hardy Suffers Gunshot Wound

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Malabika Dutta

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May 11, 2026 | 10:21 AM EDT

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Mizzou Football Release Statement as First Team All-SEC RB Ahmad Hardy Suffers Gunshot Wound

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Malabika Dutta

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May 11, 2026 | 10:21 AM EDT

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In shocking news for Mizzou Nation, star RB Ahmad Hardy, who led the SEC in rushing in 2025 and is a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, sustained a single gunshot wound. The programl released a statement on Monday.

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“Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” read the statement. “Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.

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We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength, and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available.”

The altercation occurred at a concert in his home state of Mississippi, and Hardy underwent surgery shortly after. While he is recovering, there is currently no timetable for his return to football activities.

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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