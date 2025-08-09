Mizzou Sophomore With Deep NFL Ties Labelled Serious Threat for SEC

After sitting out his true freshman year rehabbing a lower-leg injury, this 6-foot-2 linebacker burst onto the scene with force. Over 12 games, he piled up 93 tackles, including four for loss, along with an interception. And his outstanding performance earned him Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors — a first in program history. Now stepping into his sophomore season, he’s emerging as a serious threat ready to make waves in the SEC. But how?

On the August 8th episode of Mizzou Xtra on KOMU 8 Sports, reporter Caleb Stallø spotlighted transfer sophomore Josiah Trotter’s arrival from the Big 12. After earning Freshman of the Year honors, Trotter is now turning heads in the SEC. With two pass breakups and half a sack at West Virginia, he’s quickly making a name for himself. Joining an already stacked LB room alongside returners Triston Newson and Khalil Jacobs, Trotter is set to be a major force for the Missouri Tigers. Following that, he earned a new label.

Yes, Stallo didn’t hold back. “College football is the best of the best, but there’s still a clear difference between the top four conferences. In this case, the SEC and the Big 12. Going to the SEC not only brings tougher competition, but the players actually get better during the offseason. The Missouri Tigers reeled in the Big 12 Freshman of the Year linebacker Josiah Trotter, who is now a threat to the SEC.” As for Trotter himself, when asked about the difference between the SEC and Big 12, the LB kept it real.

“I would just say, like, the challenge really is just, you know, probably just into the different type of play styles. Without getting, you know, different types of schemes I’m facing for, it’s like offensive scheme. You know, play some really good football in the Big 12 and some teams,” he said. So, his words show a thoughtful understanding of the new challenges ahead. And does this understanding come from his deep NFL ties?

Okay, Josiah Trotter comes from LB royalty. Interestingly, he’s the younger brother of Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a recent third-round NFL draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, and the son of Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. “I think we’re bred and pretty much born to play linebacker at this point,” said Josiah, embracing the family legacy with pride. So, football runs deep in the Trotter bloodline. Now, with the Mizzou LB room boosted by this new threat, Mizzou Football has made a smart move as hopes remain high for Drinkwitz’s upcoming season.

Mizzou’s freshest move

As CFB enters a new era of revenue sharing and roster management, Mizzou Football is stepping up its game. Yes, Tigers HC Eliah Drinkwitz announced the hiring of Gaurav Verma as the program’s first-ever Director of Football Strategy and Finance. Well, Verma, who previously worked with the Denver Broncos as a salary cap specialist, brings a decade of experience in sports finance, data analytics, and investment banking. Now, his role will cover everything from roster and scholarship planning to talent evaluation, recruiting logistics, analytics, and NIL nitty-gritties. So, this forward-thinking hire positions Mizzou at the forefront of the evolving CFB landscape. Following that, the HC said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Gaurav to our program.” But he didn’t stop there.

Moreover, Drinkwitz added, “His NFL experience, as well as his business background, will help us navigate revenue sharing and contract management.” Now, he’ll work closely with coaches, compliance, administration, and Every True Tiger Brands to fuel data-driven decisions across Mizzou Football. And how does he feel about joining the program?

“I’m thrilled to join Mizzou Football at such a transformative time,” said Verma. “With college football evolving rapidly through revenue sharing and strategic roster management, I’m excited to apply my background in finance and the NFL to help Mizzou build sustainably competitive teams on the sport’s biggest stage — the SEC. I want to thank Coach Drinkwitz for this opportunity and can’t wait to help build on the program’s success as we compete for national championships.” Honestly, a Boston native with an MBA in Finance, Verma’s background spans investment banking and data science, giving him a sharp edge in resource optimization and high-pressure decision-making. Now, let’s see how Mizzou develops with this new hire.