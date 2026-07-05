“Money Talk”: Georgia Legend Reveals Major Recruiting Secret After Son’s Commitment to Dabo Swinney’s Clemson

Former Georgia defensive end and CFB analyst David Pollack claims there is one thing now that dominates top recruiting pitches more than fit or relationships: money. Watching his son, Nicholas, pick a college in the NIL era, Pollack saw that shift up close just months before his son committed to Dabo Swinney’s Clemson.

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“I think the biggest shock was how much it’s changed,” said David Pollack during his July 2 appearance on his show, See Ball Get Ball, when asked about the shift in the recruitment process. “The meals are the same, the showing you around is the same, and the uniform stuff is obviously bigger and bolder. But I think the conversations are more about, like, where you’re going. You know, I thought more about college and fit more than I thought about the next level and how much money I was making and was going to be.”

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In the early 2000s, Pollack chose Georgia because he trusted the coaches and believed that the system was the right fit for him. Today, he claims that most visits start with projections, bonuses, and how quickly a player can make money, and not just how well he develops on the field.

“I think when you go to these different spots, it’s all different; it’s not always relationally driven, and when the money talk happens, I was like, ‘Whoa, okay.’ You know when it happens in the equation, and it might happen a lot faster than you thought, which is absolutely the case. So I think it was very different when you come through it from that perspective, and you’re trying to shepherd your son into it,” added the CFB analyst.

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Imago Nicholas Pollack | Credits: Instagram

Nearly two decades after the former All-American standout played for Georgia, his son, Nicholas, now starts his journey with Dabo Swinney’s Clemson, which wasn’t purely a bidding war. The 3-star TE from North Oconee has prioritized familiarity.

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The Pollacks already had ties to Clemson. Nick’s high school teammate, Harrison Luke, is the son of Clemson offensive linemen coach Matt Luke. David also trusts Swinney’s program, even after Clemson finished 7-6 in 2024.

“Dabo is a guy who is very clear in what he is and who he is, and he’s not going to compromise that, and he’s not going to change that,” said the Georgia legend during his appearance on The Next Round. “… I do think Dabo has a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder. I think Dabo works best with that chip on his shoulder.”

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Money now shapes nearly every major recruiting pitch, from high school prospects to the transfer portal. The question is whether families like the Pollacks, who still value trust and fit, can push programs to balance the money talk with old-school relationships.