Prayers Pour In for Arkansas Athlete’s Foot Fracture as Sam Pittman Makes an Announcement

Arkansas Razorbacks made an explosive 2025 debut. A 52-7, dominating narrative against Alabama A&M got the momentum strong. Another 56-14 victory over Arkansas State made for an exciting weekend for the Fayetteville community. But despite the wins, Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman shared shocking news, leaving the program faithful shaken.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

30-year-old wide receiver Monte Harrison is an emerging key weapon for Sam Pittman’s playbook. The preseason saw him tally four receptions of at least 45 yards across two scrimmages. He further recorded 29 yards and caught one pass in the season opener against the Bulldogs, but apparently, his season might quickly come to a close as it started. Harrison was seen in a clutch on the sidelines during the weekend. The wide receiver played 13 offensive snaps over the weekend, contributing significantly to the Razorbacks’ 56-14 win.

Now, as per the HC, Harrison’s future season appearances look murky. It will be for “a while, if not for the season,” before Monte Harrison ties his cleats back to the trenches. “He’s going to decide whether he wants to have that surgery or not,” Pittman said. Monte’s absence might take a toll on the Razorbacks. Among all three depth charts released this season, Monte held the No. 2 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Razorbacks faithful were quick to pour in prayers for his recovery. An individual wrote, “Ouch!!! Absolutely hate to hear that. Hopefully, he can come back sooner rather than later.” Another commented. “Yep, the exact same Monte Harrison! He went back to school to play football, he just turned 30 years old.” Someone else penned, “Ugh, I hate to hear this!!!! Hope he is back soon!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But this player’s journey is nothing out of the ordinary. Before trying his hand at collegiate football, Harrison was a professional MLB player who played for the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Angels, before switching to the gridiron. During his stint with the Angels, he tallied a .176 batting average, six RBI, and two home runs as an outfielder.

Heading towards his football chapter, he chose the Arkansas Razorbacks. But his football journey started a decade ago. As a former four-star recruit, he was the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2014 and held the No. 5oth position as wide receiver. His senior high school prowess saw to that. Chipping in 60 catches for 1.007 yards, and 13 touchdowns. In addition to that, he tallied 198 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and a TD throw.

AD

He had never exhausted his football eligibility. Although initially committed to Nebraska back in 2014. But the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the second round, kicking off his baseball career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sam Pittman provides the injury report

Post week 2, Sam Pittman provided an injury report about the rest of the roster. Although aside from Monte Harrison’s foot fracture, the roster was in overall good health. The concern is about the depth pieces, who haven’t made their appearance over the last two games. Defensive tackle David Oke sustained a knee injury during the pre-season camp. As per the head coach, Oke might see the turf come this weekend, provided he practices three times this week. He can run, but won’t practice on Monday.

Wide receiver Antonio Jordan has sustained a high-ankle sprain, and he might feature in his first appearance before the clash against the Irish. On the positive note, defensive lineman Phillip Lee might go down the trenches next weekend for week 3, following a rib injury. Coming up next, Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks will go against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.