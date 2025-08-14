Months After Drastic Career Decision, Curt Cignetti’s New TE Reveals His Dynamic With Fernando Mendoza

It’s the third week of fall camp at Indiana, and you can almost taste the urgency. Curt Cignetti’s out there, sleeves rolled up, giving brutally honest assessments after each scrimmage. The media’s watching closely, especially after last season’s breakout run. 11 wins, a playoff berth, and Cignetti’s reputation launched into national stardom. The Hoosiers’ starting QB, Fernando Mendoza, is managing the starting reps. And on the other hand, Cignetti’s putting veterans and newbies alike through his paces. But let me tell you, there’s one guy who’s especially pumped about the way things are clicking. TE Riley Nowakowski, the versatile ex-Wisconsin walk-on now rocking Hoosier red, is dropping by for a chat with his new quarterback.

His decision to transfer from Wisconsin to Indiana for his final season of eligibility is a big move. He had five seasons at Wisconsin, where he played in 40 games with roles ranging from outside linebacker to fullback before settling as a tight end. And now Riley was ready for a fresh start and a bigger role. He caught a total of 18 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown across the last two seasons. While respected for his blocking skills, Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the nation’s top 25 pass-blocking tight ends.

Entering the transfer portal in December 2024, Riley was looking for a chance to step into a more prominent role. And Indiana, with key tight ends like Zach Horton exhausting their eligibility, offered him that change. Now, stepping onto the field beside Mendoza, Riley’s mentality is cerebral, focused on connection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“After like a pass play or something,” Riley stated during a recent fall camp press conference held on 13th August. “I drop a pass or like it’s a throw that kind of misses, I’m going to go up and talk to him and be like, ‘Hey, Nando, what did you see?’ You know what I mean? Cuz I want to know like what he’s thinking, and I want him to know what I’m thinking. So that we’re on the same page all the time because obviously, I can’t when I’m running around. I can’t communicate with Nando. He’s got to know what I’m thinking. I gotta know what he’s thinking.”

First off, football isn’t chess, where you get to plan your next move calmly. It’s chaos. The playbook might say one thing, but once the ball is snapped, tight ends and quarterbacks are interpreting live-action puzzles. Take Riley’s background into account. For a guy who bounced around positions, he values communication with every position group, whether he blocks with the offensive line or catches balls from the QB.

Mendoza played behind a shaky offensive line at Cal and got chased out of the pocket regularly. For him, quick, clear communication is a survival skill. Riley’s ability to adapt is key. He describes himself as having that hard-nosed, downhill running style from his fullback days at Wisconsin. That was mixed with enough speed and wiggle to get open and be a deep threat. During camp, that combination has allowed him to make sharp and reliable catches. “After the ball snap,” Riley said.

“It’s just, you know, hit that guy harder than he hits me and just run through him until [you] can’t run through him anymore.” The offensive line, led by coaches who focus on purposeful, detail-oriented drills, emphasizes the same approach. Cignetti is known for building offenses around his quarterback’s unique abilities rather than forcing a cookie-cutter system. With Mendoza, the system needs players who can adjust quickly and complement his style. Riley has quickly become Mendoza’s reliable right-hand man. This versatility allows Cignetti to design plays that highlight Mendoza’s arm strength and mobility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While also using a tight end who knows how to read defenses, adjust routes on the fly, and communicate quickly with his quarterback. This translates into Mendoza feeling confident enough to extend plays. As he knows, Riley will find the soft spots or adjust as needed. It also helps the offense operate smoothly against evolving defensive looks. And that chemistry is going to be a huge asset for Indiana as they face a demanding 2025 schedule. Plus, the schedule includes rivalry games like Michigan State at home and the Old Oaken Bucket battle at Purdue to close the season, where physicality and mental toughness will rule.

Fernando Mendoza embraces Curt Cignetti’s tough Love

Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana with big shoes to fill after Kurtis Rourke’s departure. What’s clear is that Mendoza has embraced Cignetti’s direct and demanding coaching style, finding it exactly what he needs to step up his game. Mendoza talks openly about the serious, no-nonsense vibe Cignetti brings to the locker room. It’s a style that pushes every player to be better, no excuses allowed. The Hoosiers’ head coach doesn’t sugarcoat things.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the fall camp scrimmages, he’s quick to call out what went wrong while also highlighting the positives. Mendoza said this honesty drives the entire team’s development. The honest feedback helps him identify his weaknesses and fuels his determination to improve. What Mendoza especially values is that Cignetti’s system is built around him. And by extension, the whole team’s strengths. This personalized approach gives Mendoza confidence to extend plays, unleash his arm, and even scramble when the pocket collapses.

Cignetti’s focus on protecting the ball and high execution standards has the offense primed to be explosive while minimizing turnovers. It’s something Mendoza embraces as fundamental. This trust and clarity also show in Mendoza’s relationship with his teammates, like tight end Riley Nowakowski, where constant communication and chemistry off the field reflect the coach’s emphasis on accountability and team unity.