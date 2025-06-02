Months After Oregon Transfer, Ex-Purdue Athlete Comes Clean on Ditching Family Legacy for Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning has made Eugene a transfer hub, and this offseason was no exception. The Ducks have been on fire, acquiring ten new transfers and getting the No. 4-rated 2025 transfer class, per 247Sports. Lanning’s ability to recruit elite players is not by chance; it’s a combination of Oregon’s winning environment, NFL development, and a clear route to the big time. Oregon’s portal haul this year is led by five-star tackle Isaiah World, the No. 2 portal player overall, and a bunch of four-stars such as running back Makhi Hughes, wide receiver Malik Benson, and tight end Jamari Johnson.

The Ducks also bolstered the defense with Bear Alexander and, most notably, safety Dillon Thieneman. What’s truly intriguing is that Lanning’s strategy has turned Oregon into a destination where transfers go to level up. Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel found new life (and NFL buzz) in Eugene, and now the Ducks aim to repeat this with their new transfer class, which leads us to one of the more compelling tales of this transfer cycle: Dillon Thieneman. He excelled at Purdue, achieving back-to-back 100-tackle seasons, All-American honors, and Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023. A key player in the Boilermakers’ defense, he upheld his family’s legacy at Purdue. And that’s what we are going to discover through him on the Ducks of a Feather podcast.

During the May 31st episode of the Ducks of a Feather Podcast, there’s a brief chat with Dillon. If you’re from Indiana and your surname is Thieneman, it’s as if fate has already planned for you to be a Boilermaker. Dillon’s two older brothers, Jake and Brennan, both walked onto Purdue, and they worked their way into becoming major contributors in the secondary. Dillon, who was the youngest, observed them every step of the way. “As hard as that decision was, it was the decision to leave Purdue, enter the portal, and then see various options, and my main thing in the portal was, like seeing places where I could develop, where I could learn, and that can set me up for the next level,'” he says.

In Dillon Thieneman’s first year, Rod Woodson’s school record for solo tackles by a freshman fell. He led the nation’s freshmen in interceptions and tackles and accumulated All-American awards. His fans at Purdue saw him develop into the kind of ballplayer you hang a banner for. His face is now displayed. Along with Boilermaker icons. Drew Brees and Rod Woodson. “I understand this, it’s not all about stats like stats are very good, um, but that’s not the most important thing, it’s more your development and your understanding of how you can, get better and project yourself more.”

Dillon recorded monster stats—more than 100 tackles as a freshman! But what truly stood out about him was his football smarts. Coaches marveled at how fast he picked up new schemes, adjusted to varying offenses, and emerged as a locker room leader. It’s that kind of growth that is going to make you a target for NFL scouts, rather than your highlight film plays. Consider Bo Nix as well. When he went to Oregon, fans concentrated on his Auburn stats, but his actual jump was from adapting to new coaches, learning a pro-style offense, and developing as a more well-rounded quarterback. His draft value increased due to his improvement, not merely his statistics.

Dillon acknowledges, “And then just looking at that year one to year two and then how last season ended, it was like it was a pretty disappointing season type of just like it ended and all that, but I need I knew that I needed to take a step in a different direction if I wanted to accomplish what I wanted to accomplish.” Purdue finished with a rough 1-11 record, and the whole vibe around the program shifted. It’s tough when you’re pouring everything into the game, but the team just isn’t clicking, and the season ends on a sour note. For somebody like Dillon, who’s always thinking about how to level up, that kind of disappointment is a wake-up call.

But why are the Ducks receiving so much love? Oregon, with Dan Lanning, is that type of destination. “I settled on Oregon, you got coach H you got Tosh or Coach Lupoi, sorry Coach Lanning, all them and like their defense that they run, how they just how they run stuff in the building, how honest and just how, like, real they are,” Dillon says. Dillon and his family talked it over a great deal, and it really came down to development and opportunity. Oregon, with Dan Lanning, has become known for taking transfers and making them NFL-ready stars.

Why Oregon stood out in the transfer shuffle?

Kobe Savage, Tysheem Johnson Jabbar Muhammad arrived in Eugene, leveled up, and increased their draft stock significantly. Dillon noticed that and believed, “That could be me.” Proper coaching, playing against the best competition, and being within a system that replicates what Sundays look like are what he’s all about. He also mentioned how Oregon’s defense is full of NFL ideas, and the coaches, particularly Lanning and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton, tend to develop playmakers.

Oregon’s defense, which was anchored by Lanning and coordinator Tosh Lupoi, ranked in the top 10 in the country both against the pass and the run. That’s the type of situation a player like Thieneman desires in a place: to compete for championships and receive NFL-quality coaching. And let’s be honest, the marriage is ideal. Lanning brought Thieneman to Oregon’s attention before Oregon faced Purdue and spoke highly of his sideline-to-sideline range and instincts. Oregon prefers its safeties to stay deep, read the entire field, and respond rapidly—essentially, everything Thieneman is already good at.

Though Oregon does have promising young safeties, Aaron Flowers and Peyton Woodyard, Thieneman is the real deal in terms of the college experience and leadership in the secondary. So for Dillon, choosing Oregon wasn’t merely a matter of escaping a difficult environment at Purdue. It was about coming on board a program in ascension, with a track record of developing transfers, an opportunity to play in big games (hi, College Football Playoff!), and a coaching staff that can take talent and make NFL draft picks out of it.