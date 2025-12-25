More Bad News for Lane Kiffin as LSU’s QB Crisis Takes the Worst Possible Turn

Lane Kiffin’s move from Ole Miss to LSU came with a lot of fanfare and a hefty seven-year, $91 million contract. But the quarterback situation he’s inheriting is turning into an absolute nightmare. The whole plan was simple: bring Trinidad Chambliss or Austin Simmons with him from Oxford to Baton Rouge and keep the offensive magic going. But according to Locked On LSU host Matt Moscona, things are falling apart fast.

“Sources within and very close to the Ole Miss program that I’ve spoken to feel like Trinidad Chambliss is most likely not going to get his waiver approved,” Moscona said on his show. Chambliss filed for a medical hardship waiver back in mid-November, seeking another year of eligibility for a foot injury he suffered at Ferris State back in 2022. But the NCAA has been radio silent for over a month, despite attorney Tom Mars saying this should have been resolved already. With Garrett Nussmeier’s college career over and the transfer portal opening January 2nd, Kiffin’s running out of time to find his guy.​​

Even if the waiver somehow gets approved, Moscona’s sources paint an even bleaker picture for LSU. “If Ole Miss thinks Chambliss isn’t going to get his waiver, and even if he does get the waiver, they believe there’s a 50/50 proposition that he returns to Ole Miss, then they need to start thinking about their options,” Moscona explained. That’s not exactly the commitment Kiffin was hoping for when he posted that cryptic Trinidad and Tobago flag emoji next to a tiger on social media right after taking the LSU job.

But the worst thing for Lane Kiffin is that Ole Miss isn’t sitting around waiting to see what Chambliss decides. “My understanding is that Ole Miss right now is working to secure Austin Simmons to return next year because they’re not banking on the possibility or the probability that Chambliss could potentially return,” Moscona said.

Imago Trinidad Chambliss has spearheaded the Ole Miss offense this season. Credit: Imago

Austin Simmons was expected to be another option for Kiffin at LSU. But Ole Miss’ new offensive coordinator, John David Baker, is reportedly working overtime to keep Simmons in Oxford rather than let him follow Lane to Baton Rouge.​​

The Simmons situation got even more complicated when his father, David Simmons, appeared on the Nevin Shapiro podcast and opened the doors to LSU. When asked about the possibility of Austin following Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, David Simmons didn’t rule it out. He said, “The thing with Charlie Weis went with him, too. The whole offensive staff just about went with him. So Austin will be plug and play. We don’t have an issue with Lane personally. It’s business.”

fBut if Ole Miss successfully locks up Austin Simmons for 2026, that door closes for Kiffin, too. “So if that’s the case, then in effect, I already believe it’s unlikely Simmons would really consider LSU,” Moscona said. “From what I understand, David Simmons is saying all the right things because you don’t want to close any door on any possibility, which is the smart thing for him to do for his son.”

So this is where Lane Kiffin finds himself. His top target probably won’t get a waiver. And even if he does, there’s a coin flip’s chance he doesn’t come to Baton Rouge. His backup plan might just be to sign with his former team. And the transfer portal opens in eight days, with every major program looking for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin is in desperate need of a miracle.

Portal QBs on Kiffin’s radar

With the Trinidad Chamblas situation looking increasingly bleak and Austin Simmons likely staying put at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin and LSU might pivot to the transfer portal. Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt has emerged as the Tigers’ top target, with multiple reports linking LSU as a serious contender for the former Sun Devil starter.

But Leavitt isn’t the only name on Kiffin’s board as LSU scrambles to find Garrett Nussmeier’s replacement. Florida’s DJ Lagway has also been linked to the Tigers, with On3 Sports reporting that LSU, Baylor, and Miami are the three early teams to watch in his transfer process. Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola is another intriguing option. Then there’s Air Noland, Kenny Minchey, Brendan Sorsby, and Drew Mestemaker.

But Kiffin might prefer pursuing an experienced and proven Leavitt or Raiola rather than gambling on others with less experience at big stages. With the portal opening in just eight days and LSU having lost 11 players to the portal already, Kiffin’s got his work cut out for him. But at least he’s got options, even if none of them are the sure thing he thought he was getting with Chambliss.