More Bad News Rocks Michigan Football After ASU Makes Kenny Dillingham Announcement

ByYogesh Thanwani

Dec 20, 2025 | 9:30 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Just when Michigan thought the coaching carousel couldn’t get any worse after Kenny Dillingham’s contract extension with Arizona State, another potential candidate is slipping through their fingers. Jesse Minter, the defensive mastermind who orchestrated Michigan’s dominant 2023 national championship defense, is now firmly on the Tennessee Titans’ radar for their head coaching vacancy. 

Diana Russini’s report confirms that the Titans plan to reach out to several defensive coordinators, including Minter, as they organize their shortlist under general manager Mike Borgonzi.  Michigan fans had been clamoring for Minter’s return to Ann Arbor after Sherrone Moore’s firing for cause. But with NFL head coaching interest heating up, the Wolverines may have to watch yet another coveted candidate pursue opportunities elsewhere.​

Jim Harbaugh himself has called Minter a “humble warrior” with an intuitive understanding of both offensive and defensive strategies. For Michigan, losing Dillingham was tough enough. But watching Minter potentially land an NFL head coaching job before even getting a serious look from his alma mater? That’s adding insult to injury.​

This is a developing story…

