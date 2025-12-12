More Drama in Sam Leavitt’s Abrupt ASU Exit Confirmed by AD After Kenny Dillingham’s Announcement

Sam Leavitt arrived in Tempe two years ago and led Arizona State from chaos to a Big 12 championship and a CFP run, and now his decision to leave feels heavy. His time as the Sun Devils’ starter was full of grit and highlight throws. But a devastating foot injury ended his season. Now, with questions stirring around his transfer portal move, some immediately pointed to NIL. Graham Rossini, the Athletic Director at ASU, explained that Leavitt’s decision comes from “something else.”

In the recent episode of Burns and Gambo, Rossini shut down the rumors immediately when asked whether the move was financially motivated. He stated, “It sounds like it’s something else. I won’t plan on commenting any further than that.” And he didn’t budge from that line. Instead, he kept going back to how “our athletes and just navigating realities and dynamics that have never existed for 18- to 22-year-olds before.”

Rossini refused to judge Leavitt’s choice, saying, “Not fair for anybody to put judgment on Sam’s decision… it’s a decision that they’ve made, and he’s convicted in it,” making it clear that the real reason sits in a personal space the program doesn’t intend to expose. And honestly, there are a lot of things going on around Leavitt that go beyond money.

Jordyn Tyson, his close buddy and top target, will be heading to the NFL draft. Before his injury in the middle of the season, Tyson accounted for 75% of wide receiver receptions. Leavitt, who finished third in the country in scramble yards (322) and produced the majority of ASU’s explosive plays, also spent most of this season fighting for his life behind an unstable offensive line.

He started the season as the Big 12’s preseason offensive player of the year. However, given the emotional toll of a season-ending foot injury after only seven games, Rossini’s empathy towards him made sense. His words, “We’re grateful that Sam had contributions to our program. We love him as a kid. We wish him absolutely the best as he steps forward and it’s hard for any of us that aren’t in his shoes,” acknowledges a young quarterback’s decision to step away from a place where he’d become the face of a program.

And ASU’s HC Kenny Dillingham stepped in with that same emotion and made a heartfelt statement: “I love Sam. He grew so much here… Whatever his future holds, I wish him nothing but the best. I absolutely want to see him succeed.” For a team that lost the quarterback who helped them win the Big 12, earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs, and have a national breakout season in 2024, the reaction is quite unified. But even with all the love and respect pouring in, losing a QB1 is a roster crisis. And Dillingham knows the next steps better than anyone.

Dillingham has his faith in the Portal

Although Dillingham’s staff saw his departure coming, it does not ease the pain. And HC has already hinted at how Arizona State would handle the fallout. Dillingham made it clear the transfer portal would have to be the answer: “The portal is just a numbers game… if we lose a transfer, we’re probably going to have to replace it with a portal guy to get us to that depth going into next year.” Dillingham admitted that the high-school recruits can’t fill that immediate hole. Still, the long-term board matters too, and ASU has been preparing there as well.

That’s where Weston Nielsen comes in as the next cycle’s potential face of the program. The 2027 class Texas gunslinger, who is now considering Tempe as a potential home, can help with that. It’s clear from watching his footage why On3’s Steve Wiltfong believes ASU has a 60% chance of landing him. With almost 3,000 yards and 44 touchdowns as if defenders owed him something, Nielsen throws like he’s mad with the ball.

He plays with confidence and the type of backyard-fire spirit Dillingham desires. And the fact that ASU was early on him, hosted him, and stayed consistent through his rise? That matters. If Leavitt’s departure is the story, Nielsen could be the twist nobody saw coming. He has set his commitment date for Dec. 13 and has listed the Sun Devils as one of 18 finalists, while Rivals’ recruiting predictor gives ASU a whopping 97.6% edge over other programs.

But Jake Fette has already laid the foundation, even if Nielsen ends up being the star recruit. In a transfer-era sport, loyalty is important, and Fette didn’t falter when rival programs circled or flinch when rumors circulated.

“He’s (Jake Fette) been committed the longest,” Dillingham said in a statement. “Stayed committed through all the people that tried to get him to flip, and the want to be here is really important to me.”

When you combine it with almost 7,600 passing yards and a dual-threat approach that is similar to what Dillingham developed around Leavitt, it becomes evident why ASU appears weirdly calm in the face of chaos. Although the future is uncertain, the Sun Devils seem to have choices this time.