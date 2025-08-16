More Tensions Rock Ryan Day as Ohio State Faces Alarming New Challenge 

Every year, the Buckeyes got three goals. Beat ‘that team up North’ win the Big 10, and clinch the national championship. Yet, as the Buckeyes prepare for their first matchup of 2025 against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns, the picture is less than complete. The defending national champions enter the season with significant gaps to address, which might cost dearly in Columbus. So, what is it?

Well, it’s more about the defensive line’s lack of experience than the lack of depth. It’s a loaded roster for sure, but can the Buckeyes bank their hopes on them? Earlier, defensive line coach Larry Johnson tried to do some damage control. “Lack of depth means that we don’t have it,” he reassured that“We have depth. Lack of experience is what we don’t have, right? So that’s not a lack of depth. You have to build from within, so what we’re trying to do is build depth to experience and practice.”

After basking in the glory of the national championship, Ryan Day’s roster saw 15 players depart for the NFL. Especially the D-line got a huge jolt, with all four of its starters leaving Columbus. So, the defense is stretched thin. Last season, veteran DL like Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau rarely came off the field, with younger players only having a few snaps, around 15 in those games. Now, the same players are expected to go for 50 snaps. “….. he (Larry Johnson) didn’t give the oh they’re ( young players) ready for that. He gave the…we want to have six guys who can play 20 to 25 snaps. Now he did come back later and say Kaden McDonald.” Stephen Means said on Ohio State Football on Cleveland.com, on Day’s defensive line.

via Imago

Now, it won’t be a fair expectation to assume Kayden McDonald is gonna have six tackles for loss or Eddrick Houston to sack multiple times when they are playing against Texas. Steve Sarkisian’s program is already ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, with Arch Manning leading the offense. That QB1 is already predicted to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2026 NFL draft. So, against such offense, that too in the first game itself, can the defense afford an inexperienced D-line? Means further added, “because of that, for week one, I am a little more concerned because that’s a lot of guys where no matter who you throw out there, this is the first time they’ve been in that role. And all it takes is one mistake to cost you a game like that.”

For the upcoming season, the defensive line consists of DE Eddrick Houston, DL Jason Moore, DL Kayden McDonald, DE Caden Curry, DL Beau Atkinson, DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr., DL Will Smith Jr., DT Tywone Malone Jr., and DL CJ Hicks. DE Eddrick Houston praised coach Larry’s ability to consistently produce NFL stock. “He has been able to produce and build up people into being the best version of themselves. It’s a great resume: Chase Young, Sam Hubbard, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa.” Just recently, they also hauled DC Josh Boyer, the man from the NFL, to Columbus, hoping the NFL pedigree would iron out the existing wrinkles.

How’s the O-line faring?

Now, coming to the offense. The O-line is also grappling with a major issue: the QB1 spot. Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are still battling it out. And mind you! They have a strong schedule coming up, beginning with the first matchup against the Longhorns. Arch Manning is gearing up to prove his mettle, and if Day delays his QB1 pick? Will it affect the Buckeyes’ prowess? WRs Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate have been honest with their opinion, as it was shared by JBook of Bucknuts, “Interesting comments from Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate on Big Ten Network. They said when the offense keeps rotating the QBs in Sayin and Kienholz, it makes it hard for the offense to get going and put drives together in practice.

We are barely two weeks away from the season opener, and Ryan Day has a lot on his plate. However, to keep his roster focused on the grind, Ryan Day has plucked an old leaf to keep his players fixated on the goal. Wall Street Journal’s Rachel Bachman reported on this interesting kernel at Columbus, because Ryan Day not only believes in doing hard reps but also focuses on mental sprints. So, what’s the scoop?

It’s the self-improvement manual that is keeping the roster mentally prepared for the stress-filled season coming on the front porch. “Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love With the Process of Becoming Great.” Yup, that’s the book Ryan Day has got his players to read. “Everybody focuses on that final result and what it looked like and all those things,” Day said. “We needed to get back to the beginning of the process—and focusing on the process and not necessarily focusing on the result.” All that’s left now is for Ohio State to prove it on the field.