More Trouble for Jim Harbaugh as New NCAA Violation Reported After Michigan’s Sign-Stealing Hearing

The Michigan Wolverines have been embroiled in one of the craziest off-the-field tales in recent college football history. The scandal involves sign-stealing. Reports indicated that Michigan employed Connor Stalions, who supposedly scouted upcoming opponents in person, which NCAA policy expressly forbids. With a staggering 11 rule infractions, six of which are the seriously egregious Level 1 type. The epicenter of the scandal? An alleged sign-stealing scheme that ran over 50 games! Flash forward to June 6th, 2025—the NCAA had a major hearing regarding all this nonsense. And who do you think was there? Connor Stalions himself.

Now, if you were hoping for some kind of dramatic courtroom battle, you might be a little let down—these types of things are typically more paperwork and attorneys than bang-bang. But still, Stalions’ appearance was a major event. He’s the man behind the scandal, after all. His presence (or absence) on the stand could seal Michigan’s fate. Now, here is where it gets even more tantalizing. Jim Harbaugh, former Michigan coach and the man who guided the team to a national championship during all this turmoil, chose to avoid the NCAA hearing altogether.

“Jim Harbaugh skipping today’s NCAA hearing is a violation of NCAA Bylaw 19.2.1. All current and former coaches are required to cooperate with the COI fully. That includes showing up,” as per a user on X. That rule says that if you’re a coach or a former coach of an institution that is under investigation, you’ve got to show up and answer for your program. So, Harbaugh’s no-show? That’s a whole other level of drama. But Harbaugh’s not sweating it—at least, publicly. His attorney, the sharp-tongued and in-your-face Tom Mars, takes center stage. Mars makes it clear. The Detroit News reports: “He probably doesn’t even know a hearing is going on,” Mars told The Detroit News. “He’s probably tending his chickens in LA or taking them to the beach.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mars compared the NCAA’s actions to a high school suspending you years after you’ve graduated, and he called the whole process a “kangaroo court.” With an $80 million NFL contract in hand, Harbaugh’s got bigger fish to fry, and Mars makes it sound like they’re not losing sleep over NCAA politics; it’s all about accountability and cooperation. If you don’t show, you’re essentially thumbing your nose at the system.

And while Harbaugh’s already under a four-year show-cause order and a one-year suspension should he ever return to college football, according to sports columnist Dan Wetzel. “I miss Harbaugh because he was great color. But I think I could predict one thing that will come from this hearing, this meeting, this penalty: we will not be seeing Jim Harbaugh back in college football.” This latest action only adds fuel to the fire.

But Wetzel also noted something noteworthy: although the sign-stealing was a big thing, he believed the previous “cheeseburger” recruiting infraction (where Harbaugh met with a recruit when he wasn’t allowed to) was a bigger story than most people thought. Either way, the NCAA is doing something about it, and Wetzel believes Michigan’s defense isn’t going to be able to stand up.

The NCAA is claiming Michigan didn’t pay close enough attention to its employees, namely Connor Stalions, the individual who supposedly masterminded a huge sign-stealing operation. The defense from the university? They claim not to have been aware of what Stalions was doing, or at least not the complete picture. The NCAA’s “failure to monitor” violation is a serious matter because it’s not so much about penalizing the person who did the wrongdoing—it’s about punishing the entire program for not keeping things in line, which includes Harbaugh as well.

How the Michigan mess follows Harbaugh to the Pros

Jim Harbaugh departed the world of college football in a fire of glory, winning a national championship at Michigan, but also in a cloud of scandal. And now, as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, you’d think he’d left that drama behind. But here’s the thing: the sign-stealing scandal remains very much in the headlines, and it’s no longer a college issue only.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harbaugh’s name continues to surface in NFL and sports news whenever fresh updates strike. Journalists are already preparing to question him regarding the scandal, particularly with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions hearing coming to a close and additional suspensions imposed on his former staff. That would mean Harbaugh, who is allegedly tasked with rebuilding the Chargers, is still being asked about his tenure at Michigan.

Then there’s the question of possible discipline. The NFL has shown in the past that it won’t allow coaches to avoid college punishment by simply going pro. League sources have made it plain: if the NCAA hands Harbaugh a heavy suspension or a show-cause penalty, the NFL may not be a “safe harbor” where he can avoid it. Harbaugh is currently allowed to coach, but if the NCAA’s penalty is stiff enough, the NFL might decide to administer some kind of suspension, as they did with Jim Tressel many years ago.

The scandal has already hurt his coaching staff. Investigators are also looking into Jesse Minter, Michigan’s former defensive coordinator, who is currently a member of the Chargers. Although officials are not directly penalizing Minter, the stench of scandal will follow him, and it isn’t good for team spirit or outside opinion. Therefore, while Harbaugh’s professional football career is getting off to a new beginning, the Michigan scandal is more than just an afterthought—it’s a shadow that may affect his reputation, his concentration, and even his capacity to coach if the NCAA penalty is harsh enough.