More Woes for Lincoln Riley As Ex-USC QB Issues Strong Ultimatum Amid Sad DJ Wingfield News

Lincoln Riley’s USC football team in 2025 finds itself in a curious spot on defense. Despite some significant strides by defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the Trojans still do not have an ironclad defense. And that is largely because of inexperience and depth woes, especially in the trenches. When Lynn took over, USC’s defense was struggling badly. The Trojans ranked 106th in rush defense in 2023 and simply lacked the stoutness needed to handle the hardcore physicality of the Big Ten.

Riley’s staff, including NFL veteran assistant coach Rob Ryan, has worked tirelessly to bring structure and toughness back. But the defense remains a work in progress. And there has been a recent suggestion popping up from USC’s alma mater. Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler has delivered a heartfelt and strong message regarding the Trojans’ defense. And also the importance of letting Lynn fully recruit his players for the Trojans’ defense. “I do think it’s important to note that D’Anton Lynn did inherit this defensive roster last year when he took over,” Kessler said in a recent conversation with USC reporter Keely Eure on the USC athletics YT channel.

“And I’m not saying that there weren’t great players on the defensive side of the ball from a year ago, individual players, and there are great players this year on USC’s defense. But now, you give D’Anton a year to recruit, and he can go out. And recruit at the high school level, and he can recruit at the college level, and he can go get guys from the transfer portal that are going to be able to come in and fit perfectly, and specifically in this scheme.” When Lynn took over the Trojans’ defensive reins for the 2024 season, their rush defense ranked 53rd in the nation. Now, that is a major jump from what it was back in 2023. Lynn slashed points allowed to 24.1 per game, and the defense showed solid improvement in yards allowed and third-down stops.

Remember the defensive turnaround in the 2024 USC-Notre Dame showdown? The Trojans’ defense stepped up big time, holding one of the toughest offenses in college football to well below their usual output. So, this much is proven that D’Anton Lynn can get results right? But now give him full access. Giving Lynn a year to recruit means he gets to go full architect on the defense. He’s hunting for puzzle pieces that snap perfectly into his scheme. High school recruits who excel at the versatility and communication-heavy style Lynn wants, and transfers who can slide seamlessly into the system. D’Anton Lynn knows the linebacker position is key for USC’s defense to step up in 2025. Coming into the season, Eric Gentry is the clear leader and returning veteran, healthy and ready to make an impact.

But beyond him, the Trojans are breaking in many young players who haven’t yet started a full season. That means the team needs reliable depth pieces to withstand the physical grind of the Big Ten’s punishing play. Lynn’s blueprint calls for a versatile linebacker corps that can handle coverage duties, blitz, and stop the run. This year, he feels that they’ve filled some of those depth gaps thanks to smarter recruiting, transfers, and player development. He’s seen in practice that the group has more trust and can unleash blitzes more freely without worrying about losing stamina or effectiveness. Players like Desman Stephens II bring a safety background to linebacker. And Gentry himself can line up in multiple spots and handle tight end coverage, bringing that necessary versatility.

DJ Wingfield’s eligibility battle meets a major roadblock

DJ Wingfield’s journey to suit up for USC in 2025 hit a tough roadblock recently. Wingfield, the veteran offensive lineman USC was counting on to solidify their line, was denied a preliminary injunction by a federal judge. It was a legal move that would’ve allowed him to play this season despite eligibility questions. This means, as things stand now, the towering 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman won’t be on the field for USC this fall. Wingfield played two seasons at junior college El Camino College, then moved to New Mexico.

There, he suffered an ACL injury after just one game, before transferring to Purdue for the 2024 season. He believed he had one more year of eligibility based on an NCAA waiver for players with junior college experience. But the NCAA denied that waiver, saying he had used all his eligibility under the Five-Year Rule. Wingfield challenged that, arguing the rule was unfair and violated antitrust laws, seeking to stop the NCAA from enforcing it in his case. Now, unfortunately, Judge James Selna ruled that the NCAA’s rule stood firm, denying Wingfield’s request for relief.

This decision is a massive blow not only to Wingfield but to USC’s offensive line plans. The Trojans lost several linemen after last season, and Wingfield was expected to be a key piece to plug those gaps. Now, with the season just weeks away, USC will have to rely on the rest of its line to cover without his presence. Coach Riley expressed his support for Wingfield. He acknowledged how tough this limbo has been for him and lamented the inconsistency in rulings across the country that have seen other players in similar situations granted extra eligibility while Wingfield was denied.