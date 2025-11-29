More Woes for Nebraska as Matt Rhule Gives Troubling TJ Lateef Health Update After Loss

Essentials Inside The Story Nebraska just can't catch a break

Nebraska’s season went downhill after Dylan Raiola limped off against USC. Freshman TJ Lateef had his work cut out to deal with a resurgent Trojans defense. He showed guts, but guts alone don’t win you games as they succumbed to a 16-40 loss against Iowa. On top of that, an injury scare dampened the mood in Nebraska.

Nebraska entered the game against Iowa hoping to secure bowl eligibility and salvage some pride. What unraveled was a one-sided contest, where they might have ended up losing their starting quarterback heading into the bowl season.

According to a tweet by Mitch Sherman, reporter for The Athletic, TJ Lateef suffered a hamstring injury early in the game. This resulted in Matt Rhule limiting him to being a passing threat and drastically reducing their offensive potential.

Due to the injury, TJ Lateef could complete just 9 of his 24 passes for a dismal 69 yards. His injury didn’t just hinder the playmaking, but it also stopped the rushing game from prospering. Even though running back Emmet Jhonson rushed for 217 yards and a TD, Nebraska had to depend on field goals to score.

The seasoned Iowa defense, which ranks 7th in the nation, picked up on the fact that Lateef won’t be running. Thus, enabling them to block the dynamic RBs of Nebraska and significantly reducing their scoring chances.

This performance was the stark opposite of what Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz expected from the freshman QB TJ Lateef, who had shown promise heading up to the game.

Talking to the press, he said, “We have a lot of good video on Lateef, and he’s done a really nice job. They’ve changed a little bit offensively, but not dramatically. You still have to prepare. He’s a really good football player.”

But what he got to face was an injured youngster who couldn’t throw for the heck of it.

Interestingly, Nebraska matched the total yards compiled by Iowa but lacked a cutting edge, as the offense appeared one-dimensional. They struggled on third- and fourth-down conversions and seemed to be at a loss against a rampaging Iowa offense. The loss sealed Nebraska’s fate as they would be fortunate if they made it to either the Music City or Las Vegas Bowl, which would be clear on December 7.

However, one thing is sure: Matt Rhule can’t spin this season in any way and call it a success, especially after making a big splash in the transfer portal and failing to reach the 8-win mark.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers faithful are staring down the barrel as they look set to lose a star player.

Dylan Raiola might end up leaving the Cornhuskers

It all started when Raiola’s brother Dayton decommitted from the Cornhuskers. Rumors began circulating that Dylan was entering the transfer portal. But HC Matt Rhule has quickly squashed the rumors.

“I haven’t seen that report. So, I don’t know anything about that. I would never get up here and talk about a player,” he said, speaking to the press on Wednesday.

As a CBS sports journalist reported, Nebraska is preparing for a possible Dylan Raiola exit. It is a repeat from last year when Rhule managed to stop him from leaving. But that’s not the case this time around.

Nebraska’s poor run of games after his injury, ultimately finishing with a 7-5 record, plays a significant role in the decision.

“There is a sense in Lincoln that this offseason may be different as Nebraska is bracing for Raiola to explore leaving,” CBS Sports stated.

On the other hand, Rhule is trying his very best to retain his crown jewel.

Talking about his interactions with Raiola, he says, “I just keep encouraging him. I’m like, ‘Hey, journal, bro.’ Just write down everything. I think it’s one of the best things men can do is to just write down every day how they’re feeling.”

For now, Dylan Raiola remains focused on getting back to the pitch and must be looking in disbelief as TJ Lateef’s offense lost two out of three games in his absence.