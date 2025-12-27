Kyle Whittingham’s Successor Doesn’t Hold Back on Utah Exit After Biff Poggi’s Strong Michigan Message

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Utah didn’t slip into uncertainty when Kyle Whittingham stepped down after more than two decades. Replacing a 177-win tenure won’t be easy, but Morgan Scalley has been ready for this moment. And with Whittingham now moving on from Utah, Scalley has quickly made his presence felt as the new head coach. Scalley, however, did not hesitate to give a glimpse into his approach with the team.

“I think it would be a little bit more of a whirlwind had we not kind of prepared for this,” Scalley said on the 10/11 News. “I’ve been the head coach and waiting for a number of years. They know that change has been on the horizon, and it may not have happened as we all foresaw.

But the way the administration and everyone prepared us for us, even Coach Witt, the way we prepared for the situation, it’s really been a smooth transition.”

The situation was pretty straightforward. Everyone expected Kyle Whittingham to eventually hand things over to Morgan Scalley, especially after Utah AD Mark Harlan officially named Scalley the head coach-in-waiting on July 1, 2024. It wasn’t a new idea either. Scalley first held that title back in 2020. But the transition hit a pause after he became involved in a controversy. At the time, Scalley admitted that he accidentally sent a text containing a racial slur to a recruit instead of to another assistant coach.

He immediately apologized to the recruit and their family, and the university launched an investigation. Utah allowed him to stay on staff as DC, but there were real consequences. His contract extension was pulled, his planned salary bump to $1.1 million was revoked, and his deal reverted to a one-year contract worth $525,000. He also lost the head coach-in-waiting label. Still, many around the program felt Scalley had earned his shot. He’s a Utah alum, a Salt Lake City native, and has spent his entire coaching career with the Utes.

He started as an administrative assistant in 2006 and worked his way up through nearly every role on the staff. As a player from 2001 to 2004, he was a team captain on Utah’s undefeated 2004 Fiesta Bowl team and a two-time Academic All-American. Over the past decade, as defensive coordinator, Scalley has built a reputation as one of the best defensive minds in college football. Utah’s defenses have routinely ranked among the nation’s elite. Utah’s defense earned a No. 2 national ranking in total defense in 2019.

Since then, his units have held opponents to 15 points or fewer in 36 games. He’s also been instrumental in developing talent, helping 33 players reach the NFL. It included multiple All-Americans and high draft picks. Add in his past work as recruiting coordinator, where he consistently landed strong classes and connected well with local prospects. That’s why it’s easy to see why Utah always viewed Scalley as the long-term answer.

“Morgan Scalley is fully prepared to take over leadership of the Utah football program,” AD Mark Harlan said in a statement. “And we join him in keeping our focus on our team, and supporting our student-athletes through this final game of the 2025 season at the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.”

Biff Poggi’s message for Kyle Whittingham

When Kyle Whittingham stepped down after a 21-year run as Utah’s head coach, there was plenty of speculation about what it meant. Was the 66-year-old calling it a career? Turns out, not even close. At first, it didn’t seem likely Whittingham would land in Ann Arbor, especially with big names like Kenny Dillingham and Kalen DeBoer floating around. But that wasn’t a problem for long.

Arizona State lured in Dillingham with a contract extension, and DeBoer shifted his focus to Alabama’s first-round College Football Playoff win. That left Whittingham solely in the spotlight. And for Michigan, landing someone like him feels like hitting the lottery. In the meantime, Biff Poggi helped steady the ship as interim head coach, keeping things calm while the search played out. Now, with Whittingham officially stepping in, it’s a huge weight off Poggi’s shoulders.

“Michigan Football is in GREAT hands under Kyle Whittingham!!!!” Poggi wrote on X. “Proven winner, true gentleman, tough-nosed Michigan coach of days gone by. Great hire by Warde Manuel. The kids will love him. Exciting days ahead for Michigan. We have work to do over the next five days. Texas is excellent. GoBlue.”

Whittingham leaves Utah as the program’s winningest coach and one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the FBS. Since taking over in 2004, he’s racked up 177 wins, third-most among active FBS coaches. He’ll coach his final game with the Utes on New Year’s Eve against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl. After that, it’s all about the Maize and Blue.