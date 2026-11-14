Morgan Scalley’s Utah Flight Gets Denied Hours Before Rivalry Game Despite Airport Ground Stops Lifting

The No. 2 Utah Utes hit a massive unexpected travel roadblock right before one of the biggest rivalry games of their season. On Friday night, head coach Morgan Scalley and his team were all packed up and ready to fly from Salt Lake City down to Tucson, Arizona, for their huge Big 12 showdown against the Arizona Wildcats!

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However, as national college football writer David Ubben reported on X, Utah’s charter flight got completely shut down at the last minute, leaving the entire program stranded in Utah overnight when they were supposed to be settling into their hotel rooms.

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The root of the whole travel nightmare was a rare, four-hour nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday afternoon. Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the country experienced serious communication glitches, forcing aviation officials to freeze takeoffs nationwide for safety reasons.

Because commercial and charter flights were stuck sitting on tarmacs and at gates for hours on end, airline schedules across the United States went off the rails, creating a massive ripple effect just as college football teams were trying to head out for their weekend road games.

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Even after the FAA finally resolved the technical issues and lifted the ground stop on Friday evening, Utah’s bad luck wasn’t over. When the Utes tried to get their flight moving again, their charter airline broke the frustrating news: every single pilot available to fly them had officially “timed out” for the day.

Under strict federal aviation safety rules, pilots are only legally allowed to be on duty for a certain number of hours before they must take a mandatory rest period, and sitting around waiting for the four-hour ground stop to lift ate up all of their remaining clock.

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With zero legal crew members left to operate the plane, the flight simply couldn’t happen. Suddenly facing a logistical crisis, Coach Scalley and Utah’s athletic department had to make a quick call on how to get a roster of over 100 players, coaches, and staff down to Tucson.

Driving wasn’t really a smart option since a charter bus trip from Salt Lake City to Tucson takes roughly 12.5 hours, which would have wrecked the players’ sleep and left them stiff and exhausted on game day.

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So, the team packed back up, headed back to the Eccles Football Center on campus in Salt Lake City for a good night’s sleep in their own beds, and pivoted to a same-day flight plan for Saturday morning.

Because same-day travel in college football is super rare and throws off a team’s entire pregame routine, the Big 12 Conference had to step in and adjust the schedule. League officials announced that Saturday’s kickoff at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson would be pushed back by three full hours, moving from 5:30 p.m. MST to a late-night 8:30 p.m. MST start.

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That extra three-hour cushion gives the Utes plenty of breathing room to fly down on Saturday morning, get checked into their day-room hotel, eat their pregame meals, get taped up, and properly warm up without feeling rushed.

It turns out Utah wasn’t the only team caught in this chaotic travel mess, either!

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Other Big 12 programs like Kansas State and Arizona State also had their Friday flights wrecked by the FAA shutdown and saw their Saturday kickoff times pushed back. Even in the SEC, programs like Ole Miss ran into the exact same issue with their pilots timing out on the tarmac.

Now, all eyes are on how both teams handle the late-night adjustment when they finally hit the field. Utah is fighting to protect its No. 2 national ranking and keep its Big 12 title and playoff hopes alive, while Arizona gets to host a hyped-up “after dark” desert crowd that will have three extra hours to tailgate!