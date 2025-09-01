Most Valuable Big 12 Program Lands Major Prediction After Exposing $2M Controversial QB’s Struggles

CFB programs may not hit the auction block like pro franchises, at least not yet, but if they did, Utah would top the Big 12 market. Yes, The Athletic’s model valued the Utah Utes at $539M, making them the league’s most valuable brand. And the No. 29 program in the nation is TCU, close behind at $523M. And now, after dominating their season opener, the Big 12’s most valuable program just fueled an even bigger storyline: a bold new prediction just dropped from a CFB analyst.

On the August 31 episode of his CFB show, Josh Pate couldn’t stop talking about Utah. He admitted the model had been pointing to the Utes all week, but he ignored it and regretted it. “One of the secret leans heavily that the model had all week was Utah. And I curse myself for not following the model,” said Pate. “Utah dominated UCLA, 43-10. This is Utah. Devon Dampier. When they went and got him and his offensive coordinator from New Mexico, they did it with this in mind.” And Saturday’s stat sheet backed it up.

Well, Utah’s new OC, Jason Beck, hired from New Mexico last December, wasted no time making an impact. In his debut system, sophomore QB Devon Dampier shredded UCLA in the season opener, completing 21 of 25 passes for 206 yards and two TDs, while adding 87 rushing yards and another score. And behind Beck’s fast-paced attack, the Utes piled up 492 yards, converted 14 of 16 3rd downs, and crushed the Bruins: a statement win that showcased Dampier’s dual-threat talent. But more than that, the win also highlighted Utah’s Big 12 title potential.

Here, Josh Pate didn’t hold back after Utah’s demolition of UCLA. He pointed to the numbers, stating, “They held UCLA to 220… Utah was 14 of 16 on third down,” as proof of just how dominant the Utes were. Pate even joked about his own preseason take, admitting, “Forget what I said in the preseason. They look good. I don’t—I’m overreacting. I’m doing it.” But then came the kicker: “That’s got to be my favorite right now to win the Big 12,” mentioned Pate, referring to Utah. Although it’s a bold call, it is the one that sets the tone: Utah looks every bit like a title contender. Then Pate doubled down after seeing the latest numbers roll in.

“Okay, hold on. Hold on. Now, we are looking at the FanDuel odds. So, technically, Utah is now the favorite at FanDuel to win the Big 12,” he said. Pate admitted he picked Arizona State in the preseason, but the Utes’ statement win had him rethinking everything. “I am very high on Utah. Very high on Utah. I think they nailed this thing… and I think they’re going to be good the entire year.” So, it was clear: Pate’s confidence in Utah wasn’t a hot take; it was a full-on Big 12 title endorsement. But while Pate went all-in on Utah, a controversy surfaced over their opponent’s QB struggle.

Utah Utes’ rival faces QB struggles in debut

The Rose Bowl looked more like Salt Lake City on Saturday night. By the time Nico Iamaleava trotted out for his final drive, UCLA was trailing, and the red-clad Utah fans still in the stands were chanting “Let’s go Utah!” Although the Bruins had entered the season with new hope, a fresh QB, and promises of a reset under 2nd-year HC DeShaun Foster. But instead, they walked away from Week 1 searching for answers.

Iamaleava, the prized Tennessee transfer, whose NIL deal there was around the $2 million mark, never found his rhythm in his much-hyped debut. Pressured all night by Utah’s relentless defense, he flashed potential on a few crisp throws and scrambles but couldn’t sustain drives. The 20-year-old finished 11-of-22 for 136 yards, one TD, and one interception. On top of that, he was also sacked 4 times and pressured 10. “I didn’t execute at a high level,” admitted Iamaleava. “I gotta be better. We all gotta be better.” But HC Foster refused to hang the loss on his young QB, instead pointing to protection issues and breakdowns on both sides of the ball.

Utah racked up 492 yards and delivered four punishing TD drives. Still, both Foster and Iamaleava tried to strike a resilient tone. “Everything we want is still ahead of us. It’s Week 1,” said the QB. “Only way is up from here. We got punched in the mouth.” So, for a Bruins team banking on Iamaleava to spark a new era, Saturday was a harsh reminder of just how far they have to go.