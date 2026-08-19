Mountain West Receives $49M Settlement as Multiple Schools Cut Ties and Join Pac-12

When five major universities decided to ditch the Mountain West for a rebuilt Pac-12, everyone expected a messy courtroom war to drag on for years. Instead, a surprise $49 million financial deal just brought a quiet end to the drama, letting these schools finally turn the page and look toward a richer future.

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The conference and five departing schools have settled. Boise State University, San Diego State University, California State University, Fresno (Fresno State), Colorado State University, and Utah State University will provide $49 million to the league.

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The conference will deduct $9.8 million from each school’s final league distribution. The league had already withheld $46.9 million from them, logging it as membership exit-fee revenue in its latest tax return.

The schools will receive their remaining distributions within three business days after the league gets a separate settlement payment from the Pac-12.

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As Daniel Libit of Sportico reported, these five schools faced much larger exit-fee demands. His report noted that the initial claims ranged from $19 million to $38 million per school. So, the $49 million settlement represents around half of what the conference wanted from them.

The schools challenged the exit penalties in Colorado state court. Boise State, Colorado State, and Utah State were involved early on. The California State University board later joined the fight on behalf of San Diego State and Fresno State. They put forth allegations of excessive fees, contract issues, and even fraud claims.

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Meanwhile, the league bylaws allowed the conference to withhold distributions right after a school gave formal notice of departure.

The league retains exclusive ownership of all game footage created before each school left. Both sides also agreed to a general release of claims arising from the entire legal battle. The schools must instruct their presidents and athletic directors to remain silent and avoid making negative statements about the parties or the agreement.

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Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez signed the paperwork on July 29, 2026. The five school presidents signed it two days later. The broader groups reached an agreement in principle back in May, but the final details only came out in early August.

Now, it is easy to see why these schools were willing to pay millions just to leave the Mountain West in the first place.

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Why the Move Made Sense and What Comes Next

These departures were always about money, media exposure, and long-term opportunity. The schools saw greater potential in a new brand than in remaining in their old home. Under the prior television arrangement, the league provided around $6 million per school each year.

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The Pac-12 was reduced to just Oregon State University and Washington State University after the 2023-24 realignment wave. That league needed more members to rebuild its football status and its value to television networks.

In September 2024, the league invited five schools to join, beginning in 2026. Those five schools became new members on July 1, 2026.

A 2023 scheduling agreement included a controversial poaching clause. That rule required the Pac-12 to pay the other league if any members jumped ship. The penalty was built to increase as more schools moved and reached about $55 million for the five schools.

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Losing five very recognizable programs hurts the Mountain West. It takes a big hit to its football strength, media value, and national profile. However, the conference is already rebuilding by adding schools like UTEP, Grand Canyon University, UC Davis, Northern Illinois University, and North Dakota State University.

It also kept key programs like UNLV, Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Wyoming. The settlement cash will help cover legal bills and future investments.

On the other side, the Pac-12 conference now holds Oregon State, Washington State, the five former members, and Texas State University, with Gonzaga University playing in non-football sports.

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While the payment between the two leagues is not fully public, estimates put the combined exit and poaching settlements around $70 million.