Multiple Alabama Coaches to Receive New Contracts Under Kalen DeBoer – Report

During the playoffs last season, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was linked with multiple open positions across college football. However, both DeBoer and the program shut down the speculations about him moving away from Tuscaloosa. Now, the Tide is taking another call to further solidify their trust in the head coach.

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Seventeen Alabama coaches and staff are expected to get new contracts this Wednesday. On April 22, the Compensation Committee of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees will meet via video conference to approve these contracts. Ten assistant coaches are receiving updates to maintain a competitive salary pool, which already exceeds $11.7 million for the total staff.

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That list includes returning assistants such as Chuck Morrell, who was promoted to LBs coach. Beside him, there is DC Kane Wommack. who left a head coaching position at South Alabama for this role and is scheduled to earn $1.85 million in 2026, and is currently under a three-year deal.

Other assistant coaches listed on the meeting agenda include co-DC and DBs coach Maurice Linguist, QBs coach Bryan Ellis, DBs coach Jason Jones, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, WRs coach Derrick Nix, special teams coach Jay Nunez, TEs coach Richard Owens, and outside LBs coach Christian Robinson.

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However, notable exclusions are OC Ryan Grubb, RBs coach Robert Gillespie, and defensive line coach Freddie Roach. Yet, the new contracts set for approval emphasize roster stability and market-setting pay for non-coaching roles. Alabama GM Courtney Morgan is set for an extension because he was on a deal averaging $825,000 annually that ran through December 2026. The new extension followed a poaching attempt by USC and solidifies him as the highest-paid figure in the CFB front office.

Among other staff, David Ballou, the director of sports performance and a veteran of the Nick Saban era, is listed on the compensation committee meeting agenda. His current contract runs through December 31, 2027, paying $950,000 annually. Then, there’s Jeff Allen, Senior Associate AD (Health & Performance). The longtime trainer is under contract through February 29, 2028, with a base salary of $525,000.

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However, among the 17 included are men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats, soccer head coach Wesley Hart, women’s basketball head coach Pauline Love, and men’s basketball assistant coach Preston Murphy. But these new contracts bring pressure to justify the value of the pay.

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Does Alabama have the tools to justify investment?

Last season, while Alabama reported a lower coaching spend of $25.2 million compared to the Saban-era transition year, it remained the highest in the SEC. Despite the pressure of a high-salary coaching staff, the team delivered several significant achievements. But success was not absolute, leading to some debate over the “standard.”

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In 2025, while Alabama reached the CFP, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals after a 38–3 loss to Indiana. Following that, Paul Finebaum and other commentators questioned if DeBoer’s staff maintained the “Saban standard” of grit. This season, to return to title contention, the Tide are relying on several newly contracted assistants.

Despite that, analysts are skeptical about a title run due to significant roster turnover and a lack of “toughness” seen in the previous year. The Athletic and ESPN have labeled Alabama as “trending down,” ranking them as low as No. 17 or No. 21 in way-too-early 2026 polls. However, some observers argue that history favors DeBoer because Alabama coaches often see a massive leap in their third season.