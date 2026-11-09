Multiple Firings Shake College Football As At Least 6 Coaches Get Axed Within 30 Hours

Six coaches across three college football programs lost their jobs in roughly 30 hours. The dismissals followed disappointing results and struggles on defense and special teams, forcing staff changes with three regular-season games remaining.

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Georgia Tech accounted for four departures, dismissing defensive coordinator Jason Semore, defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams from Brent Key’s staff.

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Ohio State fired special teams coordinator Robby Discher after its loss to Oregon, while Purdue dismissed defensive coordinator Kevin Kane following its defeat to Maryland.

“Sources: Georgia Tech has dismissed four staff members – defensive coordinator Jason Semore, defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams. Georgia Tech is 2-7 this season and in last place in the ACC,” Thamel posted on X.

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Georgia Tech Dismisses Four Coaches Amid 2-7 Season

Georgia Tech accounts for four of the six departures, with changes across both sides of the ball. The Yellow Jackets are 2-7 and last in the ACC, prompting head coach Brent Key to make adjustments with three regular-season games remaining.

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The school confirmed on November 9 that all four assistants had been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Key said the decisions followed several weeks of consideration and were intended to put the players in a better position for the final stretch.

The changes also bring immediate reshuffling. Defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri will take over defensive play-calling, while defensive tackles coach Jess Simpson will add defensive ends and outside linebackers to his responsibilities. Senior defensive analyst Jack Tyler will coach the linebackers. Assistant wide receivers coach DeAndre Hopkins and assistant offensive line coach Brandon Torrey will lead their respective position groups. Georgia Tech will prepare for its remaining games with the revised staff, beginning with a trip to Clemson.

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Ohio State Parts Ways With Robby Discher After Oregon Loss

Ohio State’s move came after its 41-28 home defeat to Oregon on November 7. The Buckeyes led 14-3 before a fake punt helped the Ducks extend a second-quarter drive. Teitum Tuioti took the snap and threw to Matayo Uiagalelei for a 30-yard gain. Oregon scored on the possession as part of a run of 38 unanswered points.

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Special teams had also struggled against USC, allowing a 44-yard punt return in the October 31 loss. Discher, hired after coaching special teams and tight ends at Illinois, was fired on Monday after nine games. Day had made clear that responsibility for the loss extended beyond the players.

“I think it all starts with the staff. And then it goes to the players. So there needs to be accountability for all of it,” Day said.

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The dismissal is the first in-season assistant firing of Day’s tenure, according to the Associated Press. Whether more changes follow remains uncertain.

Purdue Fires Kevin Kane After Maryland Defeat

Purdue fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane on November 8, less than 24 hours after its 34-29 loss to Maryland.

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The Boilermakers led 12-7 at halftime but conceded 27 points after the break, allowing Maryland to snap a 13-game Big Ten losing streak. Purdue has now lost three straight and is 3-6 overall.

Its defense ranked 123rd among 138 FBS teams in total defense, allowing 415.4 yards per game, and 124th in scoring defense at 32.33 points per game through nine games. Kane was in his second stint as Purdue’s defensive coordinator after returning from Minnesota, where he coached in 2025.

Purdue dismissed head coach Ryan Walters on December 1, 2024, following the conclusion of the regular season, and named Barry Odom his replacement a week later. Walters subsequently joined Washington as defensive coordinator in January 2025. Kane’s dismissal now adds another difficult chapter to the Boilermakers’ rebuilding efforts under Odom.

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Head coach Barry Odom said the defense had not made the progress expected and that the team needed a lift.

Purdue has not publicly identified who will handle defensive play-calling following Kane’s dismissal. Odom and defensive analysts Neal Renna and Dave Steckel will share linebackers-coaching responsibilities for now. The Boilermakers visit Iowa on November 14.

With crucial games still ahead, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Purdue must now prove these coaching changes can deliver results before the season slips further away.