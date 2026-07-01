Multiple Power 4 College Programs Make Major Apparel Brand Change on Wednesday

College football fans will need new jerseys as four programs change apparel brands on Wednesday. The changes come with some mouthwatering financial deals, as all four have improved their deals with new brand sponsors.

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Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tennessee Volunteers, and South Carolina Gamecocks have all changed their sportswear manufacturers ahead of the 2026 season. Having all signed the deals months ago, the change takes effect on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

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In 1993, Penn State and Nike struck a deal that lasted for decades; however, the chapter closed in June. The program replaced Nike with global sportswear brand rivals, Adidas. The new deal between both parties will last for 10 years and is valued at $300 million, including cash and product considerations, as well as NIL benefits.

Like Penn State, Josh Heupel’s Tennessee is also switching from Nike to Adidas. With the Vols, Nike had a 10-year deal, which will be replaced by another 10-year deal with Adidas. The details of the contract between the Volunteers and Adidas are yet to be disclosed, but the deal includes cash, product consideration, and NIL money.

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Nike finally has a win here. South Carolina is striking a 10-year partnership with Nike, replacing Under Armour after a 19-year partnership. The last deal with Under Armour in 2016 was worth $71.5 million.

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Eagerly, the Gamecocks had announced the new deal last August, when their school administrators posed for a photo wearing Nike-branded jerseys. Nike will provide the uniforms, footwear, apparel, and equipment for all 21 athletic programs in South Carolina. And the deal is valued at $70 million, plus $5 million in cash compensation, $2.5 million in a supplemental product allowance, and 15% of net sales from Nike Gamecocks items, per On3.

Starting July 1, Georgia Tech will begin a 10-year, $186 million deal with Under Armour. The deal averages $18.6M annually—six times Adidas’s $3.11M payout, per Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The agreement will also give the Yellow Jackets up to 12 new gameday combinations.

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Georgia Tech is changing both sponsors and colors

Georgia Tech is changing more than just its brand sponsors; the program is also rebranding its jersey logo into more attractive gold and navy blue shades. The program’s vice president commended the brand for its excellence and innovation, as fans and players have unanimously found the new shades better.

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“We’re thrilled to partner with Under Armour, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, amplifying the Georgia Tech brand across the globe, and enhancing the student-athlete experience, including through innovative NIL opportunities,” GT’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert said, per Yahoo Sports.

Under Armour and Georgia Tech first struck a deal in 1996, the year the brand was established, that lasted over two decades. But Adidas joined the mix for eight years, and now the reunion between the old partners comes 30 years later.