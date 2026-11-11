Multiple Suspensions and $50K Fine Announced After Fight Breaks Out During Major College Football Game

The final whistle should have been the moment Arkansas-Pine Bluff celebrated a hard-earned road win. The Golden Lions had just beaten Grambling State 35-32, surviving a late push to leave Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium with an important result.

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Instead, the game ended with the field turning into a WWE ring. Coaches and staff members tried to pull people apart, but the punches and kicks didn’t stop. By Monday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference had handed down a punishment involving 23 players and $50,000 in fines.

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“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during the postgame of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State football game,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said.

The SWAC announced that nine Arkansas-Pine Bluff players and 14 Grambling State players would serve suspensions for their involvement in the November 7 altercation.

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Both universities were fined $25,000 after the conference reviewed the incident and determined that each had violated its code of ethics and conduct. Moreover, multiple players received two-game suspensions because of the severity of their actions.

“Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics,” Dr. Charles McClelland said.

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In truth, there was plenty happening on the field before the fight. Arkansas-Pine Bluff had to work for its victory, and the game remained within reach for Grambling until the closing minutes.

The Golden Lions took control in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown run from Jaylen Jennings. They then extended their advantage when Daedae Allen returned a punt 76 yards for another score, putting UAPB ahead 35-25.

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Grambling answered with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Jacobe Robinson to Byron Eaton Jr, cutting the deficit to three points. But the Tigers could not complete the comeback.

A final multi-lateral attempt with three seconds remaining ended near midfield, and UAPB held on for the 35-32 win. The celebrations did not last long, and the postgame scene showed UAPB players dancing on the field before the situation escalated.

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Some Grambling State players appeared to take exception, and punches were thrown. The confrontation then broke into several groups, with players grappling and swinging at one another.

A postgame fight broke out between Grambling State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff players following UAPB's 35–32 comeback victory📽️KNOE pic.twitter.com/BRDicPDlTc— HBCU Premier Sports More (@HBCUSports1) November 8, 2026

Coaches and staff members tried to intervene but struggled to separate those involved. As per reports, at least one player was dragged to the ground as others piled in, while helmets came off during the melee.

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“The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship,” McClelland added.

The latest punishment carries an uncomfortable reminder for Grambling State. This is the second consecutive season the Tigers have been involved in a fight that brought significant SWAC sanctions.

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In November 2025, a halftime brawl between Grambling and Bethune-Cookman resulted in 27 player suspensions. Eighteen came from Grambling and nine from Bethune-Cookman.

All of it led to three players receiving two-game bans, while Grambling was fined $40,000 and Bethune-Cookman paid $25,000. This time, Grambling State has 14 players suspended and another $25,000 fine.

The conference has not said whether the previous incident played any part in deciding the latest penalties. The Tigers have nevertheless found themselves answering for another postgame fight at the same stadium, almost exactly a year after the previous one.

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Head coach Mickey Joseph addressed the incident during the SWAC’s media conference call. He did not try to brush it aside or blame the emotions of a close game.

“We’re sorry it happened,” Joseph said. “That’s not what we’re teaching over here. I have to do a better job of getting my kids to channel their emotions.”

Joseph also acknowledged that the apology was familiar territory for his program. “We’re sorry for the second time, and it won’t happen again,” he said, adding that he had spoken with the players about how to respond when they feel disrespected.

Grambling State’s athletic department issued its own statement. Vice president for intercollegiate athletics Trayvean Scott condemned the players’ behavior and apologized to the university community, the UAPB team and its supporters.

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“The behavior exhibited following Saturday’s contest does not reflect the values of Grambling State University or the expectations of our athletics department, and we strongly condemn these actions,” Dr. Trayvean Scott said.

For UAPB, the suspensions arrive at a crucial point in the season. The Golden Lions improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in SWAC play with the win over Grambling State. They remain in the Western Division race, with Prairie View A&M among the teams competing near the top of the standings.

UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton was equally unhappy with what happened after the victory. Speaking to the Pine Bluff Commercial, he called the scene “embarrassing” and said the players needed to “control their emotions.”

Their next game is against Prairie View A&M on November 14. That matchup could have a major bearing on the division race, making the availability of suspended players an immediate concern.

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The SWAC has not publicly identified the players or disclosed how many will miss one game and how many will be out for two. That leaves both coaching staffs waiting to see the full impact on their lineups.