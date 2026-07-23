“My Character and My Family”: 5-Star RB Who Turned Down Ohio State Issues Strong Statement After Tennessee Commitment

David Gabriel Georges finally ended one of the biggest recruiting battles in the 2027 class by committing to Tennessee over Ohio State and Ole Miss. But while he celebrated his decision, the 5-star RB also felt the need to respond to what he described as false narratives, misinformation, and unfair assumptions.

“I also feel it is important to address something,” David Gabriel Georges wrote in a statement posted on social media. “What should have been one of the most meaningful and joyful moments of my life has, at times, been overshadowed by negative media coverage, false narratives, and unfair assumptions about both my character and my family.”

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Georges added that he understands the passion surrounding college football. However, “any form of harassment and the spread of misinformation is simply unnecessary and uncalled for.” He also made it clear that the final call belonged to him.

“This decision was mine and was made through careful thought, prayer, and countless conversations with those I trust most,” he continued. “I respectfully ask that my decision be honored and that people refrain from making assumptions or spreading false information.”

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Those comments came after weeks of speculation surrounding his recruitment. Reports and online chatter suggested that NIL money had become a major factor in his commitment, with claims ranging from a seven-figure valuation to alleged Adidas connections involving both his high school and family.

None of those claims have been substantiated by David Gabriel Georges. And when he explained why Tennessee won out, his answer was much simpler than the headlines surrounding his recruitment.

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“Just being around those people and talking with the coach, I just felt like it would be a great place, a great fit,” he said. “I enjoyed practice and having fun.”

The decision surprised some recruiting observers, especially after several experts had previously predicted Ohio State would land him before shifting their picks to Tennessee shortly before his announcement. As Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope reported, Ohio State couldn’t outdo the Vols in financial terms despite going all in.

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“Ohio State reportedly offered DGG an NIL deal worth more than $1 million,” he wrote. “In the end, however, the Volunteers reportedly offered Gabriel Georges a deal in the range of $2 million per year… And in this case, Tennessee’s ultra-aggressive financial offer, as well as promises of competing for a starting job right away, won out in the end.”

Now, the Vols are getting much more than a headline recruit. David Gabriel Georges, originally from Quebec and now starring at Baylor School in Chattanooga, is ranked as the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect by Rivals, the No. 2 RB in the class, and Tennessee’s top-ranked player.

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DGG rushed for 1,749 yards and 27 touchdowns during his junior season, highlighted by a remarkable semifinal performance in which he piled up more than 400 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also earned Tennessee Mr. Football honors for the second straight year.

It’s another massive recruiting win for Tennessee. But for David Gabriel Georges, it was the chance to remind everyone that behind every recruiting story is a teenager and a family asking for the same thing – to show some respect while they make one of the biggest decisions of their lives.