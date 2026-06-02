“My Mom Paid $427”: When Diego Pavia Played 4 Roles to Fulfil Mother’s Financial Promise

Essentials Inside The Story Diego Pavia's college journey was marked by many setbacks.

But his mother always supported him.

Owing to that support, Pavia did the best he could in college.

Long before the national spotlight, Diego Pavia’s college journey was marked by many setbacks. After receiving very little attention during his high school recruitment, the player had to take matters into his own hands. Looking back on those difficult years, the former Vandy QB once reflected on the financial aid his mother provided to support his football dreams and the challenges he faced in establishing himself in the football world.

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“Out of high school, I had like Division 2 offers,” he said on the ZenGame Podcast back in 2024. “UNM never really gave me a real shot. Mexico State, they were terrible and never gave me a shot. Then I was like, you know, ‘I’m going to go to junior college’. Walked on, no scholarship.

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“I remember my mom paid $427 exactly, and I was like, ‘All right, this is the last time you’re ever going to pay for me.’ And so I went out there; true story, I was playing tight end. They were using me as a tight end, quarterback, running back, and receiver, playing everything under the sun,” Pavia continued.

Pavia’s career didn’t start as you would expect of a quarterback who finished as a Heisman runner-up. The Volcano Vista High School QB had no Division 1 offers. As a result, he was forced to take up the JUCO route. And even at the New Mexico Military Institute (JUCO level), Pavia was a third-string quarterback who could play multiple positions. But after two players ahead of him struggled, Pavia was given a chance, and he never looked back.

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In his second year, Pavia led his team to the NJCAA National Championship, throwing for 1,728 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 658 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. After a successful JUCO year, a Division 1 opportunity knocked at his door when New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill gave him a chance. After that came the lifetime opportunity for the QB from Vanderbilt, which changed the whole trajectory of his career.

And through it all, Pavia’s mother, Antoinette Padilla, has been a pillar of support. According to Athlon Sports, Padilla worked as a nurse and balanced multiple shifts while raising her four children as a single mother. So, Pavia has to work his way up, and that built his confidence; the same confidence that is often seen as arrogance by some.

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For Pavia to succeed, it would always take extreme hard work and fierce competitiveness. That sometimes rubs people the wrong way, especially when the QB called out the Heisman voters after Fernando Mendoza won the award.

He later apologized and, in his statement, stressed the hardships he faced along the way that made him who he is.

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“I’ve been doubted my whole life,” Pavia said last year. “Every step of my journey, I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because I’ve learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches, and staff have my six. I love them; I am grateful for them.”

Diego Pavia’s journey from Vanderbilt to the NFL

Diego Pavia’s story is nothing short of a true underdog tale. Pavia capped off his last season at Vanderbilt by leading the Commodores to a historic 10-3 record, the best mark in program history. The quarterback threw for 3,539 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround only two years after Vanderbilt stumbled to a 2-10 season.

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He was expecting his name to be called in the draft. However, the Heisman controversy and Pavia’s lack of a standard NFL QB frame plummeted his stock. He went undrafted.

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But to Pavia, it was another obstacle in a career full of thorns that had been tackled at every stop.

Eventually, the Ravens got hold of the former Vandy Q and signed him as an undrafted free agent after their rookie minicamp. Now, the next challenge for Pavia will be earning a place on the Ravens roster. The quarterback enters a crowded competition that includes Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and fellow undrafted rookie free agent Joe Fagnano.