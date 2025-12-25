‘My Stepson’: Karrueche Tran Catches Deion Sanders’ Eldest Son Off Guard After Shilo’s Peculiar Offer

Karrueche Tran has clearly gotten comfortable with the Sanders family dynamic. And she’s leading the charge in the humor department. The actress and model recently caught Deion Sanders Jr. (better known as Bucky) completely off guard during a Well Off Media video when she casually dropped a “stepmom” joke that had everyone cracking up.

The whole thing went down when Bucky was filming and asked Karrueche what she was getting Coach Prime for Christmas. Karrueche responded with, “A couple of things. I got you a gift, too. I got my stepson a gift,” she said with a straight face that immediately sent everyone into laughter. The confidence in calling Bucky her “stepson” was so unexpected that you could practically see him processing the joke in real time.

In a follow-up clip, Bucky fully leaned into the reality, giving his “stepmom” a proper shout-out. “So, as I was saying, shout out to my stepmom Karrueche for the—” he said while showing off what appeared to be a luggage bag. He added that it “means a lot.” Karrueche’s clearly in on all the family jokes, and they’re treating her like she’s been there forever.​

But the real comedy gold came from Shilo Sanders, who spilled the tea on how he first met Karrueche in a separate video that’s been making the rounds. “I remember when I first met Karrueche, dad said, ‘Say hello to your stepmom,'” Shilo recalled. That’s such a Deion move, just throw it out there and let everyone deal with it.

Shilo then talked about a peculiar offer. He is planning to do an interview with his dad and Karrueche. He even asked fans in the comments to suggest questions for the couple.​ And of course, Shilo already has his own question locked and loaded, and it’s absolutely hilarious. “I wanna ask her what did you initially think about my dad’s toes whenever you first met him and seen them?” he said, barely containing his laughter.

Anyone who’s followed Deion Sanders knows the man has had some well-documented foot issues from his playing days. And apparently, the Sanders kids aren’t letting that slide. The fact that Shilo’s leading with the toe question tells you everything you need to know about how comfortable this relationship has become. Karrueche better have a good answer ready, because something tells us that the interview is going to be must-watch content when it drops.​

From stepmom jokes to sideline support

Those “stepmom” jokes aren’t just for laughs. Karrueche Tran is showing up where it counts. Just days before calling herself Bucky’s stepmom in that Well Off Media video, she was right there on the sidelines in Cleveland with Deion Sanders. She was there supporting Shedeur in the freezing cold as he prepared for the Browns’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Cleveland 19 News reporter Ashly Holder caught them on camera standing together during warmups. Deion was keeping close to Karrueche before they moved up to watch from a skybox. It’s one thing to joke about being part of the family when you’re filming content. But it’s another thing entirely to brave December weather in Cleveland to watch your ‘stepson’ play football. That’s when you know the relationship has moved into real family territory.​

The timing of this appearance feels significant, too, especially considering what the Sanders family has been through this year. Karrueche was reportedly by Deion’s side when he dealt with health issues earlier in 2025. And now she’s traveling to support Shedeur during his rookie NFL season with a struggling Browns team.