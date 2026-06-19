“My Wife Doesn’t Understand”: Curt Cignetti’s Family Unable To Figure Out CFB World’s Fascination With His Gesture

In 2023, when Curt Cignetti arrived at Indiana, he knew how to win, and the confidence clearly reflected through his “I win, Google me” catchphrase. In his second year, he proved that with the Hoosiers’ national title win, but during IU’s 2025 CFP run, he proved one more thing. He knows how to dominate social media, too, including with his famous arched eyebrow gesture. But like fans and IU players, the head coach’s family is not as excited about the Cignetti memes.

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“My wife doesn’t understand this sensation, why everybody’s so enthralled,” said Cignetti during appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week when asked how his family member reacted to the IU coach regarding his sidelines gesture. “She said, ‘Most boring guy in the world.'”

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Instantly, Rich Eisen responded with laughter: “Come on, now she wants to take long walks with you coming up in the next week. I’m sure you got something to say.”

However, his viral gestures got love from many, including former Indiana players and the program’s staff.

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“It was always ‘Google me,’ but right now, it’s the eyebrow up. I love that. We all love that,” said team player Bray Lynch, as reported by ESPN.

While Cignetti shifted the college football landscape through his always-serious facial expression, the most famous meme was the animated Cignetti in the form of fictional hero Bob Parr from “The Incredibles.”

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“That’s the meme that they always send me,” said IU DL Hosea Wheeler to ESPN in January 2026. “It’s crazy to see how everybody looks at him from the outside in. It’s amazing.”

The Cignetti memes even became popular over TikTok. But the popularity of his serious face reached its peak, and Curt Cignetti was forced to defend his demeanor.

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“I do smile, and I am happy, at times,” he said, ahead of the Indiana vs. Oregon matchup at the 2025 CFP semifinal, as reported by ESPN in January 2026.

Obsession with Curt Cignetti’s swag

Indiana LB Aiden Fisher made a big revelation, stating that his grandparents are obsessed with the IU head coach. They never met Cignetti in person, but behind their grandson’s rise from an ordinary player at JMU to a two-time All-Big Ten defensive force for the Hoosiers, the coach had a huge role.

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But that’s the partial reason for their obsession, because Cignetti’s sideline facial expression was the main reason.

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“My grandparents are probably the biggest Cignetti fans in America,” said Fisher to ESPN. “I get memes from them all the time. I actually just got a shirt with his face on it. Just the way he coaches, they love his expression, always serious, no B.S., it’s always about getting the job done. They just love his swagger and the mojo that he has.”

However, he has a reason behind his non-satisfying, fixed expression” “I’m always just trying to anticipate, think ahead, because there’s a lot of critical decisions you’ve got to make that can affect the game. Trying to take emotion out of the equation.”