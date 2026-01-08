Jeremiah Smith’s Ex-OSU Teammate Draws 2 SEC Teams’ Strong Interest Amid Notre Dame Visit

Ryan Day’s aggressive rebuild of Ohio State is forcing talent out the door, and the latest departure is a promising receiver now being courted by some of college football’s biggest programs. Two days after he moved to the portal, the former Buckeyes’ wide receiver Mylan Graham received a call from Marcus Freeman. Now, two SEC sides are also showing interest in the player.

Graham arrived at Notre Dame on January 7 and spent the day touring the facilities and learning about the program’s culture. He was accompanied by Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson, a fellow Fort Wayne, Indiana, native, who helped show him around campus. Notre Dame, however, is just one of several programs pursuing Graham.

Traction Sports’ Dre Muhammad reported that Graham is considering as many as four major programs for his next destination. Two of those schools come from the SEC: Ole Miss and Auburn.

Graham has already scheduled a visit to Auburn, with a trip to Ole Miss expected to follow. The fourth program in the mix is the Louisville Cardinals, who are hoping to bring the talented receiver to the ACC. However, it appears unlikely that Louisville would be favored over two SEC programs undergoing major rebuilds and a recent CFP finalist.

The wide receiver’s playing time was limited at Ohio State because Jeremiah Smith had cemented himself as a starter. Even so, Graham made the most of his opportunities, finishing the season with six receptions for 93 yards and averaging 15.5 yards per catch. His quality is undeniable; coming out of high school, Graham was considered the top player in Indiana and a top-10 receiver nationally, ranking as the No. 39 overall prospect in the country.

Entering the transfer portal, Graham is currently ranked the No. 19 wide receiver and the No. 88 overall prospect available. His departure represents a significant loss of talent for the Ohio State program. Teammates Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate also reacted to the news on X, with Tate posting “Damn 5” alongside a broken-heart emoji to express his disappointment.

Transfer portal updates in Columbus

So far, 18 former Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. At the same time, only four players have confirmed their return for the upcoming season. Offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola headlines the list of Ohio State departures, but he is not the only notable exit.

The losses extend beyond the offensive line, with promising young players like tight end Jelani Thurman and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz also entering the portal, further depleting the team’s depth at key positions.

In addition to the transfer losses, wide receiver Carnell Tate has set his sights on the NFL Draft, along with Caleb Downs. Their potential departures would necessitate the Buckeyes’ replacement of key contributors and filling some significant gaps on the roster. One positive development amid the turnover is the arrival of highly touted five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is set to join Ohio State and provide a boost to the program’s future.

Head coach Ryan Day now faces the task of rebuilding depth across the roster, particularly with so many starters and rotational players moving on. After a difficult season that spiraled away, Ohio State’s objective remains unchanged: Claim the Big Ten title and the CFP national championship next season.