Marcus Freeman Goes Extra Mile to Poach OSU Athlete That Left Jeremiah Smith Heartbroken

Close to twenty Ohio State Players have hit the portal, and it’s not slowing anytime soon. The offense is hit hard with the loss of at least three wide receivers. Ryan Day’s loss is proving a boon for head coaches elsewhere. Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman was quick to make a move for one of Ohio State’s prized exits to the portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 4, sophomore WR Mylan Graham announced his decision to enter the portal. Not even two days had gone by before Marcus Freeman started recruiting him to South Bend. As per reports, the Irish head coach had a chat with him on a phone call on Tuesday night.

The former five-star prospect had come to Columbus on a high note. However, his limited playing time led him to seek opportunities elsewhere. He concluded the 2025 season with a mere six receptions and 93 yards. Although Carnell Tate’s departure from the NFL had projected him into a bigger role, he still chose to move on from Columbus.

ADVERTISEMENT

His departure made for an emotional farewell. Especially for star receiver Jeremiah Smith. The duo had developed a great bond over the years and supported each other throughout their journey. After Graham made his news public, a heartbroken Smith replied with a broken heart emoji. “Nooo 5💔.”